Was information critical of CSA board omitted from audit and investigation report submitted to the body?
Information critical of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board that was handed over to Fundudzi Forensics Services in May appears to have been omitted from the audit and investigation report submitted to the embattled governing body by the forensics firm.
CSA appointed Fundudzi to investigate whether management and board of directors adhered to governance frameworks or not.
The critical information‚ which TimesLIVE has seen‚ implicates the CSA board and the presidents of provincial unions in all the decisions that CEO Thabang Moroe was suspended for.
Moroe has been on suspension on full pay since December.
The information implicates the CSA board in all the decisions made in the past year.
TimesLIVE understands that the information allegedly sent the CSA board into panic mode this week resulting in a hastily convened meeting to change the terms of reference of the yet to be delivered forensic investigation into Moroe.
It is not clear who‚ between CSA and Fundudzi‚ made the final call on inputs to be considered in the forensic report.
TimesLIVE can confirm that two weeks after Fundudzi was appointed‚ it’s investigators moved swiftly on May 20 and sent former Gauteng cricket boss and CSA board member Jack Madiseng a list of items related to the forensic investigation for his input.
Madiseng responded underneath the list of items five days later and Fundudzi acknowledged receipt of his submissions.
He told the forensic investigators how CSA president Chris Nenzani and vice-president Beresford Williams allegedly show no regard for good governance practices.
But in their virtual presentation to the portfolio committee of sports‚ arts and culture in Parliament last month led by president Nenzani‚ Madiseng’s name did not feature on the list of 23 people that the CSA delegation said were consulted during the forensic investigation.
“CSA president and vice president are very poor on the adherence and implementation of our governance structures‚” Madiseng told the forensic investigators.
Madiseng told the investigators that Nenzani allegedly flouts procedures at will and how at times there are “discrepancies” with how minutes from board meetings are compiled.
He said at times minutes of board meetings do not align with the recordings and that members are not given sufficient time to prepare for meetings.
“They’re the custodians of our MOI and I’m going to paint a simple example. We’ve been having urgent virtual meetings within the past couple of days (whilst he was still a member of CSA member’s Council pre-09 May 2020).”
“We (CSA board) have not been adhering to our MOI regarding the notices (of meetings).”
Madiseng said it has become second nature to Nenzani to send out notices of meetings without agenda items and would‚ more often than not‚ give members only a handful of days before meetings.
Madiseng became a board member in February last year but quit at the height of the CSA blunders in December in protest.
In his resignation letter‚ he berated Nenzani and his deputy Williams for “lack or poor leadership” in regards to the governance howlers of late last year.
Madiseng lays the blame squarely on the CSA board for the reputation-damaging blunders that resulted in the suspensions of as many as seven executive managers‚ including CEO Moroe‚ and sponsors shunning the organisation.
Madiseng’s submissions also punched holes in CSA’s alleged misconduct case against its suspended CEO Moroe.
Madiseng told the forensic investigators that all the decisions emanating from items listed in the scope of work covered by Fundudzi were a fault of no one but the CSA board.
Below is a list of some of the items that Fundudzi forensic investigators sent to Madiseng for his input.
Has Members’ Council‚ Board taken decisions in the interest of CSA:
Madiseng: “No‚ especially on the SACA matter‚ Domestic Restructuring and non-removal of the CSA President and Vice President that has led to a whooping +-R400m sponsorship from Standard Bank. This is a fact.”
Revocation of Media Accreditation:
Madiseng: “This is operational and there’s a case underway and I don’t want my comments to jeopardise the case but the fact is that the CEO took responsibility on behalf of his team.”
Appointment of Administrators during Step Ins:
Madiseng: “The decision to appoint the Administrators took place between the President of CSA and the Operational team. The Board was not consulted.”
Performance Management Assessments:
Madiseng: “Not sure what this relates to but what I’m sure of‚ the performance of the Board was not assessed for some time‚ the performance of CSA subcommittees were not assessed for some seasons to check their effectiveness and value adds. Yet the CSA President failed to execute on this function.”
Management of credit card expenditure:
Madiseng: “There’s a pending case on this.”
CSA Internal Controls:
Madiseng: “An audit can advise on this one.”
Whether Board and Members’ Council gave adequate consideration to Management Information‚ Recommendations and Proposals:
Madiseng: “I can’t speak on behalf of other members but I can assure you that I (Former President of CGL unpacked the information and contributed to the meetings and were mostly vociferous). The answers from this question could be derived from the Assessments that were meant to be conducted on a yearly basis but due to the poor implementation of this assessment by the President and Vice president‚ you’ll not find anything dating back the past 2-3 seasons. The quickly did one recently…..(sic).”
The completeness and adherence to Key Policies by the Members’ Council‚ Board‚ Management and Employees:
Madiseng: “Be my guest…….this is poor and you can only find out by perusing a couple of previous activities.”
The applicability and effective application of Enterprise Risk Management Policy:
Madiseng: “This is very poor where risks have not been unpacked‚ given sufficient time to discuss in board meetings nor CSA members council. Please get the recordings as this will be sufficient proof of my statement.”
The quality of management reports to Exco‚ the Board and Board Committees:
Madiseng: “These were good (Board Packs) even if they were very late and doesn’t give one sufficient time to prepare but minutes are poor where’s a lot of discrepancies between the recording and the actual minutes. When you ask for recordings‚ you don’t get them or you’re ignored.”
The effective use of CSA funds:
Madiseng: “We can improve on this but I urge you to go back to the Global league‚ this is where you could find a lot of issues especially on the Board decisions.”
Any other information which may be relevant to the investigations:
Madiseng: “I’m very surprised that we haven’t gone back to explore the Global league and it’s failure. This is where you’ll see ineffective Board deliberations and poor decisions taken‚ this would demonstrate the poor leadership of Board decisions.”
Fundudzi managing director Ernest Nekhavhambe declined to answer specific questions put to him on email.
“Your email below is noted. Kindly note that we are not able to comment on any aspects of the investigation you are referring to‚” Nekhavhambe told TimesLIVE.
CSA also declined to reply to specific questions sent on email.
CSA executive consultant Michael Owen-Smith said the organisation will issue an official statement on the forensic audit by the end of the week.
“Unfortunately‚ they (CSA board) cannot put an exact time line on it as they have to make sure that all the procedural boxes have been correctly ticked before putting anything into the media space.
“It is being treated as a matter of extreme urgency‚” Owen-Smith told TimesLIVE in a statement.
Madiseng was contacted on Tuesday and he told TimesLIVE that he was “surprised” when his name did not feature in CSA’s list of people who have been consulted by the forensic investigators.
“Is it because I was forthright and brutally honest in my submissions that my name is not there?
“Could it be that the investigators have considered my inputs but it is just the name that is not there‚ I don’t know‚” asked Madiseng.
“But one thing I know for sure is that during the consultations Fundudzi assured me that they will be as independent as they could be and that my inputs were going to be considered.”