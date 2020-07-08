Madiseng lays the blame squarely on the CSA board for the reputation-damaging blunders that resulted in the suspensions of as many as seven executive managers‚ including CEO Moroe‚ and sponsors shunning the organisation.

Madiseng’s submissions also punched holes in CSA’s alleged misconduct case against its suspended CEO Moroe.

Madiseng told the forensic investigators that all the decisions emanating from items listed in the scope of work covered by Fundudzi were a fault of no one but the CSA board.

Below is a list of some of the items that Fundudzi forensic investigators sent to Madiseng for his input.

Has Members’ Council‚ Board taken decisions in the interest of CSA:

Madiseng: “No‚ especially on the SACA matter‚ Domestic Restructuring and non-removal of the CSA President and Vice President that has led to a whooping +-R400m sponsorship from Standard Bank. This is a fact.”

Revocation of Media Accreditation:

Madiseng: “This is operational and there’s a case underway and I don’t want my comments to jeopardise the case but the fact is that the CEO took responsibility on behalf of his team.”

Appointment of Administrators during Step Ins:

Madiseng: “The decision to appoint the Administrators took place between the President of CSA and the Operational team. The Board was not consulted.”

Performance Management Assessments:

Madiseng: “Not sure what this relates to but what I’m sure of‚ the performance of the Board was not assessed for some time‚ the performance of CSA subcommittees were not assessed for some seasons to check their effectiveness and value adds. Yet the CSA President failed to execute on this function.”

Management of credit card expenditure:

Madiseng: “There’s a pending case on this.”

CSA Internal Controls:

Madiseng: “An audit can advise on this one.”

Whether Board and Members’ Council gave adequate consideration to Management Information‚ Recommendations and Proposals:

Madiseng: “I can’t speak on behalf of other members but I can assure you that I (Former President of CGL unpacked the information and contributed to the meetings and were mostly vociferous). The answers from this question could be derived from the Assessments that were meant to be conducted on a yearly basis but due to the poor implementation of this assessment by the President and Vice president‚ you’ll not find anything dating back the past 2-3 seasons. The quickly did one recently…..(sic).”

The completeness and adherence to Key Policies by the Members’ Council‚ Board‚ Management and Employees:

Madiseng: “Be my guest…….this is poor and you can only find out by perusing a couple of previous activities.”

The applicability and effective application of Enterprise Risk Management Policy:

Madiseng: “This is very poor where risks have not been unpacked‚ given sufficient time to discuss in board meetings nor CSA members council. Please get the recordings as this will be sufficient proof of my statement.”

The quality of management reports to Exco‚ the Board and Board Committees:

Madiseng: “These were good (Board Packs) even if they were very late and doesn’t give one sufficient time to prepare but minutes are poor where’s a lot of discrepancies between the recording and the actual minutes. When you ask for recordings‚ you don’t get them or you’re ignored.”

The effective use of CSA funds:

Madiseng: “We can improve on this but I urge you to go back to the Global league‚ this is where you could find a lot of issues especially on the Board decisions.”

Any other information which may be relevant to the investigations:

Madiseng: “I’m very surprised that we haven’t gone back to explore the Global league and it’s failure. This is where you’ll see ineffective Board deliberations and poor decisions taken‚ this would demonstrate the poor leadership of Board decisions.”