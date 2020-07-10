CSA boss Nenzani on Gauteng Lions' letter: ‘I’ve compiled my response’

Cricket SA (CSA) president Chris Nenzani says he is in the process of responding to a letter sent to him by the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) cricket board on Wednesday.

The six-page, 29-point memo compiled by the CGL board, which TimesLive possesses, is addressed to Nenzani, the CSA’s members’ council and CSA’s acting chief executive officer, Dr Jacques Faul.

It deals with the recent administrative lapses that have blighted the organisation, especially regarding how they have handled suspended chief executive officer Thabang Moroe’s forensic investigation.

Moroe has been suspended by CSA since December 2019. He is a former CGL president who then became CSA’s vice-president.

Nenzani said he was in the process of sending the response he had already compiled.

“The letter has been sent to me and I’m ready to respond to the Lions,” Nenzani said.

“At this point, I’ve already compiled my response, but I’m going to respond to the person who sent the letter. My response is ready. It’s just a case of responding to the person who sent the letter.”

CGL president Anne Vilas acknowledged the letter was sent to Nenzani, but did not want to comment further.

The letter addressed all the matters that have blighted CSA. Crucially, in points 14 to 22, it highlighted CGL’s concerns about how Moroe’s investigation has been managed since his suspension in December, and their concerns regarding the changing of the terms of feference of the forensic investigation.

TimesLive also understands the four affiliates who did not vote for the amendments of the terms of reference were KwaZulu-Natal, Border, CGL and Easterns.

The key points in the CGL letter to CSA read as follows: