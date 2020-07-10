The backlash & support: Inside Lungi Ngidi's Black Lives Matter stance

Cricketer Lungi Ngidi's stance on the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for solidarity in his team has somehow rubbed up the wrong way those who think otherwise.

The Proteas' fast bowler, who was named SA’s men’s ODI and T20 Cricketer of the Year at Cricket SA’s (CSA's) awards at the weekend, called for his teammates to take a stand against racism the next time they meet.

Around the world, various sportspeople have been seen supporting the movement, with many bending their knees before matches or wearing logos.

Here is what you need to know.

Black Lives Matter

Over the past few weeks, the Black Lives Matter movement struck a deep chord, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. Floyd died on May 25 after being physically restrained by Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

His death sparked a wave of protests in the US and around the world, calling for racial justice and police reform.