Jermaine Blackwood defies England in first Test thriller

Jermaine Blackwood held firm for the West Indies to leave England needing a dramatic final session if they were to win the first Test at Southampton on Sunday.

West Indies were 143-4 at tea on the last day, needing just 57 more runs to reach a victory target of 200 in a match that marks international cricket's return from lockdown.

Blackwood, given several reprieves, was 65 not out, with Shane Dowrich unbeaten on 15.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer had taken two wickets before lunch as West Indies slumped to 27-3.

But Roston Chase (37) and Blackwood frustrated England before Barbados-born quick Archer broke a fourth-wicket stand of 73.