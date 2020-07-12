Proteas team director Mark Boucher is not convinced that the West Indies tour that is scheduled for the end of this month is going to take place.

The West Indies are currently engaged in a three-Test Wisden Trophy series against England‚ with the first Test taking place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The third Test of that ongoing series starts on July 24 in Manchester‚ which is supposed to be the second day of the first Test between South Africa and the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago.

As a non-contact sport‚ cricket has been granted a return to play and training dispensation by the department of sports‚ arts and culture under the Level three lockdown regulations.