West Indies win first Test against England by four wickets

West Indies beat England by four wickets to win the first Test at Southampton on Sunday.

Jermaine Blackwood made 95 as the West Indies, set 200 to win on the last day, finished on 202-6.

John Campbell returned to the middle to hit the winning runs after retiring hurt on one.

West Indies captain Jason Holder was 14 not out after the all-rounder took a Test-best 6-42 in England's lowly first innings 204.

Victory in a match that marked international cricket's return from lockdown put the West Indies 1-0 up with two to play in a behind closed doors series.

The second Test at Old Trafford starts on Thursday.