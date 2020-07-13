'Not once did he say other people or other lives don’t matter': Vincent Barnes on standing with Lungi Ngidi

Former Proteas bowling coach and Cricket SA high-performance manager Vincent Barnes is the latest to weigh in on Lungi Ngidi's stance on the Black Lives Matter movement after criticism from some former Proteas players.

Last week, the Proteas fast bowler made headlines after calling for his teammates to take a stand against racism the next time they come together as a team.

Ngidi said the Proteas, like many other sports teams and individuals around the world, should take a stand and show their support.

“It's definitely something that we will discuss once we are together in person,” he said. “As a nation as well, we have a past that is also difficult in terms of racial discrimination and things like that. So, definitely, we will be addressing it as a team. It’s something we have to take seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, take a stand.”

However, former cricketers Rudi Steyn, Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar took to social media to confront Ngidi about his comments, suggesting that the 24-year-old should also be discussing the recent farm murders.

Under the “All Lives Matter” banner, the trio made comments including that the Black Lives Matter movement was nothing more than a “leftist political movement” and the Proteas would be better off discussing the “way white farmers are daily being 'slaughtered' like animals”.

On Twitter, Symcox also said he supports Ngidi's stance but also believes that “all lives matter and right now farmers are critical to us all and need support”.