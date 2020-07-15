Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League announces full schedule

Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday plans for a full Twenty20 Big Bash League (BBL) season starting in December, but acknowledged the schedule could be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 10th BBL will begin on December 3 when the Adelaide Strikers host the Melbourne Renegades, followed by 60 matches across the country and a final on February 6.

The ambitious fixture list, which will follow the Women's Big Bash League played from October 17 to November 29, means Cricket Australia will meet its commitments to broadcasters and will not face penalties for reduced content.