A day after Ethy Mbhalati's explosive allegations of institutionalised racism at SuperSport Park‚ the Northerns Cricket Union (NCU) and the Titans have reached out to their former player and offered to meet him to address the issues of racial discrimination that were alleged by the former fast bowler.

Mbhalati told TimesLIVE in a no-holds barred exclusive interview on Tuesday that his former team has shattered the careers of many highly promising black cricketers through a system he said was designed to frustrate them.

The NCU and the Titans said on Wednesday they are willing to meet Mbhalati to discuss the issues he raised.

“Given Ethy's long-standing record and contributions at the Titans‚ we would like to reach out to him and begin a dialogue to address the past issues he has raised in order to ensure that we maintain the good relationship we've shared with him and all retired Titans legends‚ as they continue to inspire future Titans players through the successful careers they've had at SuperSport Park‚” said NCU and Titans interim chief executive Pierre Joubert.

“Ethy Mbhalati was an outstanding cricketer and is considered a legend by many in these parts. His playing career‚ which spanned 14 years‚ he took 594 wickets in all formats. We will forever be grateful for his contribution to the franchise.