Cricket

England's Archer out of West Indies Test for breaching coronavirus bubble

16 July 2020 - 09:42 By AFP
Jofra Archer Cricket World Cup winner with England.
Image: Reuters/Paul Childs

England bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies and sent into self-isolation on Thursday for breaking "bio-secure protocols" aimed at stopping coronavirus infections, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Both teams have been living in secure "bubble" sites at the Ageas Bowl, the venue for last week's first Test, and Old Trafford, where the final two matches of the series will take place, in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Archer, however, admitted he broke the strict health regulations and was removed from the squad for the second Test after playing in last week's opener.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," the fast bowler said in an ECB statement.

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger.

"I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble."

