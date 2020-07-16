Former South Africa Under-17 and University Sports South Africa (USSA) cricketer Mpho Selowa has described how lack of opportunities forced him to take up Ugandan nationality to realise his childhood dream of playing international cricket.

The promising left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper‚ who came through the development structures at Northerns Cricket Union (NCU)‚ said the discriminatory system left him frustrated.

Selowa was discovered in Atteridgeville and received a scholarship to St Alban’s College‚ and went on to play franchise cricket for the Titans‚ Dolphins‚ North West and South Western Districts (SWD).

“I was disgruntled and bitter at that time with South African cricket because of racism and discrimination that denied many black players equal opportunities.

"I got a call from Johan Rudolph who coached me as a junior at NCU and he was the coach of Uganda‚ because he believed that I can do well for them‚” said the 33-year old who is back in the country.