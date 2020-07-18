The Black Lives Matter movement took centre-stage at the 3TeamCricket tournament for the Solidarity Cup that was deservedly won by the AB de Villiers-led Eagles.

Certainly‚ the game was a significant one for it was the first to take place in the country since the Covid-19-enforced lockdown curtailed the domestic cricket season in March.

However‚ events over the past fortnight with regards to the denouncing of the Black Lives Matter movement by four former Proteas after current national team seamer Lungi Ngidi ignited an emotional firestorm from current and former players that Cricket South Africa haven’t been able to engage with properly or stem.