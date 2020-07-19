Brathwaite and Hope frustrate England in second Test at Old Trafford

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope proved a thorn in England's side once again as the West Indies lost just one wicket on the fourth morning of the second Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

West Indies were 118-2 at lunch, still needing a further 152 runs to avoid the follow-on as they look to win their first Test series in England for 32 years.

Brathwaite was 41 not out and Hope 25 not out, with the pair having scored three hundreds between them when the West Indies beat England by five wickets in the second Test at Headingley three years ago.

It was a frustrating morning for England, 1-0 down after a four-wicket loss in last week's first Test at Southampton in a series that marks international cricket's return from the coronavirus lockdown.