England set West Indies 312 to win 2nd Test after Ben Stokes power show

England set the West Indies a target of 312 from 85 overs to win the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday after Ben Stokes made a rapid run haul on the fifth and final morning.

Stokes, promoted to open the innings in a quest for quick runs, made 78 not out off 57 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to take England to 129-3 declared in their second innings.

That followed the star all-rounder's 176 in England's first innings 469-9 declared.

England resumed on their overnight 37-2, with Stokes 16 not out and captain Joe Root unbeaten on eight.

Jos Buttler, promoted to the top of the order, was dismissed for a duck on Sunday.