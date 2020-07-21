Cricket

Indian cricket board wants IPL in UAE from September

21 July 2020 - 11:37 By AFP
A file photo of the Chennai Super Kings fans cheering their team on before the match against the Deccan Chargers in the 2009 IPL final at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in South Afirca.
A file photo of the Chennai Super Kings fans cheering their team on before the match against the Deccan Chargers in the 2009 IPL final at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in South Afirca.
Image: Gallo Images

India's cricket board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),  is seeking government approval to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket tournament, in the United Arab Emirates from September, its chairman told AFP on Tuesday.

The postponement of the men's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic has opened the way for the suspended IPL, which the BCCI wants to run from September until early November.

"It will be held in the UAE but first the board will seek permission from the Indian government to stage it there," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said.

MORE:

ICC postpones Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in Australia due to Covid-19

This year's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup, which was scheduled to begin in Australia on October 18, has been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Twenty20 Cricket World Cup postponement was 'inevitable', say Australia

Australian organisers said postponing the men's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup was "absolutely inevitable" on Tuesday after the coronavirus pandemic ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers eyes return to playing regular cricket

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers has said he hopes to return to playing regular cricket after a swashbuckling display in the innovative ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I will speak, even if it costs me my place': Siya Kolisi adds his voice to ... Rugby
  2. Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies Rugby
  3. Lucky Maselesele: 'I was the first player to test positive for cocaine in SA ... Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns getting 'lots of injuries' in training‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. CSA needs to deal decisively with inequalities Sport

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X