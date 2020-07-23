Cricket

Cricket SA ready to charge suspended CEO Thabang Moroe with six counts

23 July 2020 - 09:38 By Tiisetso Malepa
The Cricket South Africa Board met on Tuesday July 21 2020 and finalised a charge sheet against suspended CEO Thabang Moroe eight months after his suspension in December last year.
The Cricket South Africa Board met on Tuesday July 21 2020 and finalised a charge sheet against suspended CEO Thabang Moroe eight months after his suspension in December last year.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have finalised a charge sheet in their misconduct allegations case against suspended CEO Thabang Moroe and will announce the charges publicly in the coming days‚ TimesLIVE has established.

The CSA board of directors met on Tuesday and insiders said after lengthy deliberations‚ the body resolved to charge Moroe with six counts of misconduct.

Below are the counts the CSA board plans to charge Moroe with:

∙ The framework agreement with GSC‚ the commercial partner to CSA in the Mzansi Super League

∙ Revocation of media accreditation for journalists during the Mzansi Super League

∙ The abuse of CSA credit cards

∙ Relationship with the SA Cricketers Association

Cricket SA rocked by fresh allegations related to CEO Thabang Moroe's suspension

Embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) have been rocked by fresh allegations that the organisation allegedly “concocted” a report that led to the ...
Sport
1 week ago

The other two charges relate to the procurement of a service provider allegedly without going through a tender process and Moroe’s alleged refusal to participate in the forensic investigation (insubordination).

Next week will mark eight months since Moroe was suspended on full pay.

CSA confirmed receiving the audit and forensic report from Fundudzi Forensic Services last month but said this week that it is not ready for release.

“We will share the relevant sections when we are in a position to do so when the matter has been brought to conclusion‚” CSA told TimesLIVE in a statement on Tuesday ahead of the board meeting.

Insiders told TimesLIVE that these are the same charges that the CSA board used in its disciplinary proceedings against suspended chief operation officer Naseei Appiah‚ sacked head of sales and sponsorship Clive Eksteen and former acting director of cricket and now a consultant Corrie van Zyl.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that Appiah had won his appeal after he was initially found guilty.

Eksteen lost his appeal but took CSA to the CCMA and a court date is still impending. Van Zyl was also dismissed but was somehow given a consultancy role.

Cricket SA suffers another legal blow

Cricket SA have been dealt another legal blow after their suspended chief operating officer Naasei Appiah won his appeal against the organisation.
Sport
1 day ago

The trio who occupy executive management roles were suspended in October last year on allegations of dereliction of duty‚ among others.

“How are they going to make any of these charges against Moroe stick if they could not hold against all the three guys‚” asked a highly-placed insider.

“As an outsider looking in it becomes very clear to one that the board of CSA has lost the plot‚ they have left the crease and should be stumped.

“One wonders how much all this fiasco is going to cost the organization in legal fees‚ whether the members council is strong enough to hold the board to account‚ and if the handouts they are getting from the board are good enough to keep their heads buried in the sand?”

MORE:

Alviro Petersen on racism in cricket: 'Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players'

Former Proteas batsman Alviro Petersen has lifted the lid on racial issues in cricket and in the national team.
Sport
1 day ago

Indian cricket board wants IPL in UAE from September

India's cricket board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),  is seeking government approval to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL), the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Twenty20 Cricket World Cup postponement was 'inevitable', say Australia

Australian organisers said postponing the men's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup was "absolutely inevitable" on Tuesday after the coronavirus pandemic ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mark Fish's 'all lives matter' stance lands him in hot water Soccer
  2. John Smit on that Siya Kolisi video: Your leadership can make more understand Rugby
  3. Kaunda Ntunja's wife: 'I carry your heart with me' Rugby
  4. Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies Rugby
  5. Cricket SA suffers another legal blow Cricket

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X