Cricket South Africa (CSA) have finalised a charge sheet in their misconduct allegations case against suspended CEO Thabang Moroe and will announce the charges publicly in the coming days‚ TimesLIVE has established.

The CSA board of directors met on Tuesday and insiders said after lengthy deliberations‚ the body resolved to charge Moroe with six counts of misconduct.

Below are the counts the CSA board plans to charge Moroe with:

∙ The framework agreement with GSC‚ the commercial partner to CSA in the Mzansi Super League

∙ Revocation of media accreditation for journalists during the Mzansi Super League

∙ The abuse of CSA credit cards

∙ Relationship with the SA Cricketers Association