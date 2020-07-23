Cricket

Thabang Moroe confirms formal charges from Cricket SA

23 July 2020 - 13:40 By Tiisetso Malepa
Thabang Moroe was suspended as Cricket South Africa CEO on December 7 2020.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Suspended Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe has been formally charged by the board with eight counts of misconduct‚ his legal representatives have confirmed.

Moroe’s lawyer Michael Motsoeneng Bill said he woke up to the email from CSA and confirmed Moroe has been formally presented with a charge sheet.

“Yes. Very late last night (on Wednesday)‚” Motsoeneng Bill confirmed without elaborating on the rigidity of the CSA case against his client.

TimesLIVE reported earlier on Thursday that CSA were ready to present Moroe with a charge sheet following a board of directors meeting on Tuesday.

The charges are:

∙ GSC Agreement

∙ GSC production services

∙ Revocation of media accreditation for journalists during the Mzansi Super League

∙ The abuse of CSA credit cards

∙ Relationship with the SA Cricketers Association

∙ Procurement of Tina-Nathi Consulting

∙ Relations with SACA

∙ Insubordination for refusing to help with Fundudzi

CSA released a statement on Thursday and said the situation was “unfortunate”.

“The CSA Board of Directors has received the first part of the forensic report which relates to the suspended CEO‚ Mr. Thabang Moroe.

“Using this report as a point of departure the Board has implemented a process that will provide finality to this unfortunate situation.

“In line with the obligations it has‚ the CSA Board‚ as a responsible employer‚ cannot comment further on the process that is unfolding.

“At the appropriate time‚ once the ongoing processes have been concluded‚ the CSA Board will be in a position to take all its stakeholders and the public in its confidence by making appropriate announcements‚” reads the CSA statement.

