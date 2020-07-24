Cricket

Former Cricket SA CEO Haroon Lorgat breaks silence over botched T20 Global League

24 July 2020 - 07:00 By Tiisetso Malepa
A file photo of former Cricket South Africa CEO Haroon Lorgat speaking the Africa T20 launch at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in April 2017. Lorgat "amicably" parted ways with the organisation in September of that year.
A file photo of former Cricket South Africa CEO Haroon Lorgat speaking the Africa T20 launch at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in April 2017. Lorgat "amicably" parted ways with the organisation in September of that year.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Haroon Lorgat “could not believe” his ears when it was announced three years ago that the T20 Global League had collapsed.

Lorgat was disappointed when the ambitious league intended to rival the lucrative Indian Premier League was terminated and he told TimesLIVE that an independent forensic investigation is necessary to uncover what led to the event being abandoned in September 2017. 

"​I could not believe what I was hearing when I received the news that the T20 Global League was postponed or cancelled. It was such a good thing for cricket in SA and it left me with a feeling of real disappointment,” Lorgat said.

Lorgat “amicably” parted ways with CSA after a breakdown of trust between him and the board over how he allegedly ran the organisation of the T20 league without the oversight of the board.

Cricket SA suffers another legal blow

Cricket SA have been dealt another legal blow after their suspended chief operating officer Naasei Appiah won his appeal against the organisation.
Sport
2 days ago

He dismissed allegations in the media that accompanied his departure claiming he had undermined the board. He believes “behind the scenes moves” to remove him from his position were at play. 

There was also talk that he had withheld critical financial information from the board related to the T20 Global League.

But a media release three months after his departure in December 2017 quoted CSA board chairperson and president Chris Nenzani as saying “a complete reconciliation of the total expenditure incurred on the T20GL has been concluded and we can now confirm that all monies have been adequately accounted for and that we have found no irregularities or financial mismanagement".

It is public knowledge that the T20 Global League was expected to bring in $32m from licensing fees acquired from the eight franchises.

Thabang Moroe confirms formal charges from Cricket SA

Suspended Cricket South Africa (CEO) Thabang Moroe has been formally charged by the board with eight counts of misconduct‚ his legal representatives ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Lorgat said the idea was that the $32m guaranteed payment would fund domestic cricket every year.

The ambitious league was aborted two weeks after Lorgat had left the organisation.

A lack of a broadcast partner at the time was put forward as the reason.  However, TimesLIVE has since seen a broadcast rights proposal from SuperSport.

The right to own one of the eight franchises for the T20 Global League was accompanied by a requirement for each team owner to pay CSA $3,5m for a tier 2 team and $5m for a tier 1 team as license fees.

The team owners had already put down deposits of $250,000 each.

This money from licence fees would have amounted to $32m going into the CSA coffers annually, Lorgat said.

He denied accusations of financial misinformation.

National women’s cricket team prepares to return to training in Pretoria

With Saturday’s 3Team Cricket tournament showing that cricket is indeed possible during Covid-19‚ the national women’s team have taken it a step ...
Sport
17 hours ago

He said he kept the T20 Global League Company board, a 100% owned subsidiary of CSA to run the operations of the league, informed at every corner.

“There’s documentary evidence to that effect. In fact Mr Moroe, (chairman of the GLT20 board) Mr Nenzani, Mr von Zeuner and Mr Khan all served on a sub-committee into which I reported regularly.

“As for the T20 Global League, I would be pleased to see an independent inquiry,” said Lorgat.

Media pronouncements made by the Hong Kong-based owners of the Bloemfontein franchise said they had alone committed a $100m  investment into South African cricket.

Approached for comment, CSA told TimesLIVE in a statement to direct questions at Lorgat.

“It is up to Mr. Lorgat whether he wishes to respond to the allegations/questions you have put that concern or affect him.”

MORE:

Alviro Petersen on racism in cricket: 'Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players'

Former Proteas batsman Alviro Petersen has lifted the lid on racial issues in cricket and in the national team.
Sport
2 days ago

Indian cricket board wants IPL in UAE from September

India's cricket board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),  is seeking government approval to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL), the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Twenty20 Cricket World Cup postponement was 'inevitable', say Australia

Australian organisers said postponing the men's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup was "absolutely inevitable" on Tuesday after the coronavirus pandemic ...
Sport
2 days ago

CSA say aborted T20 Global League 'not relevant' to forensic investigation despite R192m loss in expenditure

The exclusion of the T20 Global League (T20GL) from the Cricket South Africa (CSA) audit and forensic investigation has been labelled as a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mark Fish's 'all lives matter' stance lands him in hot water Soccer
  2. 'Sorry to offend ... I'm not racist”: Mark Fish adamant that 'all lives matter' Soccer
  3. Premier Soccer League and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza's wife Matina ... Soccer
  4. Cricket SA suffers another legal blow Cricket
  5. John Smit on that Siya Kolisi video: Your leadership can make more understand Rugby

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X