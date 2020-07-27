Cricket SA accused of blocking North West Cricket president from elections

North West cricket administrators have made the startling revelation that they foiled concerted attempts to prevent provincial president Dr Oupa Nkagisang from participating in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board and presidential elections to be held in September.

The administrators claim that the CSA leadership tried to stop Nkagisang in a deliberate plot that included the withholding of a forensic audit and investigation report on the North West Cricket (NWC) stadium upgrades.

CSA instituted the forensic investigation after allegations of impropriety related to the 2017 R10-million stadium upgrade project were levelled against NWC president Nkagisang and his board.

NWC was as a result placed under administration in December 2018 and CSA ordered Deloitte to probe the matter in January 2019.