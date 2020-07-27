Cricket

Rain delays start of fourth day of England-West Indies Test

27 July 2020 - 12:34 By Reuters
Rain covers protect the pitch on the fourth day of the third Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 27, 2020.
Rain covers protect the pitch on the fourth day of the third Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 27, 2020.
Image: Martin Rickett / POOL / AFP

Heavy rain over Manchester delayed the start of play on the fourth day of the third and final Test between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday, offering the tourists the possibility of a reprieve.

West Indies, who have performed poorly with the bat, were reeling at 10-2 in their final innings after being set an imposing target of 399 runs to win the Test and take the series.

They have two days in which to reach the target but only eight wickets standing and are facing an experienced England attack, where Stuart Broad is looking for his 500th Test wicket after taking six wickets on Sunday.

Rain was always expected for the fourth day, the reason why England accelerated the run rate in Sunday's evening session, seeking to build a large lead but still leave themselves enough time to bowl West Indies out again and win the Test and the series.

It is expected to rain for much of Monday but play should be possible on Tuesday.

The series is level after West Indies won by four wickets at Southampton before England's 113-run victory at Old Trafford.

MORE:

Cricket SA accused of blocking North West Cricket president from elections

North West cricket administrators have made the startling revelation that they foiled concerted attempts to prevent provincial president Dr Oupa ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Cricket one-day Super League launched to determine World Cup spots

A new one-day international Super League to determine qualification for the 50-over World Cup in 2023 will launch this week, the International ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Campaign season to elect new president open as Cricket SA prepares for AGM

Campaigning for the election of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) new board chairperson and president has officially opened.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Highlands Park receive 'unbelievable' offer for sale of their PSL franchise Soccer
  2. Former Cricket SA CEO Haroon Lorgat breaks silence over botched T20 Global ... Cricket
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Cricket SA finally gets much needed wake-up call. But ... Sport
  4. New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock Sport
  5. Campaign season to elect new president open as Cricket SA prepares for AGM Cricket

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X