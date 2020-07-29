Cricket

More than R2-mllion siphoned off in North West Cricket stadium upgrade

29 July 2020 - 07:00 By Tiisetso Malepa
Senwes Park stadium is now an ICC-accredited venue as seen here with a general view of the Proteas warming up before an ODI match between the SA senior men's national cricket team against Australia on March 6 2020.
Senwes Park stadium is now an ICC-accredited venue as seen here with a general view of the Proteas warming up before an ODI match between the SA senior men's national cricket team against Australia on March 6 2020.
Image: Wouter Pienaar/BackpagePix

An amount of over R2.2-million meant for stadium upgrades at North West Cricket (NWC) was misappropriated and governing body Cricket South Africa (CSA) allegedly knew of the missing funds for over a year but took no corrective or punitive action.

CSA made more than R200-million available to its affiliate members to upgrade their venues in preparation for the T20 Global League that  was to have taken place in November 2017.

NWC received a total of R10-million to upgrade their facilities in Potchefstroom but a forensic audit and investigation has uncovered that not all the money was used on the stadium project.

“CSA funds disbursed to NWC for the stadium upgrades totalled R10 100 000. The total verified value of the stadium upgrade was R7 861 217.66,” revealed a report seen by TimesLIVE .

Cricket SA accused of blocking North West Cricket president from elections

North West cricket administrators have made the startling revelation that they foiled concerted attempts to prevent provincial president Dr Oupa ...
Sport
2 days ago

The report was compiled by forensic audit and investigation company Deloitte and submitted to CSA on June 13, 2019. 

“We therefore conclude that an amount of R2 238 782.34 earmarked for the stadium upgrade was misappropriated.”

The forensic auditors, according to the report, had “limitations” and were unable to provide an accurate indication on what the missing R2.2-million was spent on.

Sources within NWC, however, told TimesLIVE this week that former CEO Vincent Prior allegedly used R1-million meant for stadium upgrades for operational expenses such as paying staff salaries and bonuses.

It is believed that Prior had planned to replace the money when NWC received outstanding funding from the provincial government and more from CSA.

Campaign season to elect new president open as Cricket SA prepares for AGM

Campaigning for the election of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) new board chairperson and president has officially opened.
Sport
3 days ago

Prior declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday.

“As you are aware, I no longer work for NWC.  As NWC is my former employer, I suggest you direct the questions to NWC,” Prior said in an email.

NWC made three loan drawdowns totalling just over R10m between August 2017 and April 2018.

NWC withdrew a drawdown of R4.1-million on 25 August 2017, R2-million four months later on December 8 and R1-million on 13 April 2018.

“Three drawdowns (total of R3-million) were made subsequent to the deadline of the stadium upgrades completion date of 30 September 2017.

“Minutes of the finance committee meeting held on 13 February 2018 confirmed that phase 1 of the upgrades should have been completed by no later than 15 December 2017.

Cricket SA suffers another legal blow

Cricket SA have been dealt another legal blow after their suspended chief operating officer Naasei Appiah won his appeal against the organisation.
Sport
1 week ago

“The minutes provided a project status update of all projects as of 15 December 2017 and recorded NWC status as 70% complete with ‘Security and Access Control, Turnstile, Ticketing and CCTV and 50% complete with [Public seat – replacement or repairs].

“We noted that the drawdown request was dated 15 December 2017, however the purchase order and tax invoice was dated 8 December 2017 (i.e before the request of the actual drawdown),” the Deloitte auditors discovered."

Prior started his tenure as NWC CEO in January 2018 and was replaced by incumbent HP Prinsloo after just 10 months in the job in October.

Prior succeeded Heinrich Strydom, who resigned in June 2017 to join the Dolphins as their CEO in Kwazulu-Natal after making the first application for the first loan.

Strydom could not shed any light as to whether he was involved when the money was used.

“If I recall correctly we had to submit an application to CSA by the end of May 2017. It was basically a few weeks before I finished at NWC,” Strydom said on Tuesday.

Cricket one-day Super League launched to determine World Cup spots

A new one-day international Super League to determine qualification for the 50-over World Cup in 2023 will launch this week, the International ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jaco Ebersohn and Joe Maswanganyi briefly acted as acting CEO’s after Strydom left.

Maswanganyi is no longer with NWC and said on Tuesday that he will only be in a position to comment after he has seen the forensic report.

Ebersohn said he only acted as CEO for three months.

He said at the time of his departure NWC was in a “stable” financial position and that, according to him, there was no need for additional funding for the upgrades.

“If what you are telling me is true that money meant for stadium upgrades was used for operational expenses without CSA’s permission, then the people who are responsible must account.

“When I was in charge very little money for upgrades came our way as it was the start of the whole project and it was used for purposes it was meant for,” said Ebersohn.

“If the report is available, as you are telling me now and it says the funds were misappropriated, then CSA must definitely act and take some form of action.”

David Warner fears virus could scupper Melbourne Boxing Day Test

Australia opening batsman David Warner raised fears on Tuesday that Virat Kohli's India will be unable to play the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne as ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Current CEO HP Prinsloo joined in October 2018, two months later CSA put NWC under administration for maladministration.

CSA have allegedly known about these findings since June 2019 but sat on the forensic report until this week when a TimesLIVE investigation discovered its existence.

It is believed within cricket circles in NWC that CSA allegedly withheld the forensic report from the provincial board because it does not implicate people it was intended to. 

Sources told TimesLIVE that the powers at CSA had hoped the forensic investigation would implicate NWC president Dr Oupa Nkagisang, who is seen as a threat by the governing body’s hierarchy.

CSA declined to comment on the report and said the “North West matter is in the hands of our lawyers and is thus sub judice”.

England win 3rd Test against West Indies, take series 2-1

England beat the West Indies by 269 runs on Tuesday to claim the third Test at Old Trafford and clinch the series.
Sport
15 hours ago

The report further added that: “Although NWC’s second loan application was applied for on 14 August, it appears from the CSA’s combined Audit and FinnComm minutes dated 13 July 2017 that CSA was already aware of this additional loan request in July 2017 (i.e before the actual application date).

“We have not received a response from CSA in this regard,” says the report.

“We were unable to obtain the agreement between CSA and NWC in respect of the second loan application.”

The Deloitte forensic auditors could not conclusively find any instances of fraud or corruption committed by NWC stakeholders involved in the execution of the project. 

It, however, cites the organisation’s lack of operational capacity to manage the project and questions the professional suitability of the financial managers.

MORE:

Thabang Moroe confirms formal charges from Cricket SA

Suspended Cricket South Africa (CEO) Thabang Moroe has been formally charged by the board with eight counts of misconduct‚ his legal representatives ...
Sport
5 days ago

Cricket SA rocked by fresh allegations related to CEO Thabang Moroe's suspension

Embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) have been rocked by fresh allegations that the organisation allegedly “concocted” a report that led to the ...
Sport
1 week ago

How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe

Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani had planned to exonerate CEO Thabang Moroe last year on behalf of the board in a prepared speech, but had a sudden ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

CSA vice-president Williams implicated in alleged conflict of interest in Newlands upgrade

A scathing email from former Cricket SA board member Jack Madiseng to his then-president ,Chris Nenzani, has punched more holes in the organisation’s ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Famous Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane dies Soccer
  2. Luc Eymael fired by Tanzania side after calling the club's fans ‘illiterate and ... Soccer
  3. Highlands Park receive 'unbelievable' offer for sale of their PSL franchise Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns part with midfielder Oupa 'Ace' Manyisa Soccer
  5. Luc Eymael might never work in SA again: Safa to report the Belgian coach to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X