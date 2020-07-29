More than R2-mllion siphoned off in North West Cricket stadium upgrade

An amount of over R2.2-million meant for stadium upgrades at North West Cricket (NWC) was misappropriated and governing body Cricket South Africa (CSA) allegedly knew of the missing funds for over a year but took no corrective or punitive action.

CSA made more than R200-million available to its affiliate members to upgrade their venues in preparation for the T20 Global League that was to have taken place in November 2017.

NWC received a total of R10-million to upgrade their facilities in Potchefstroom but a forensic audit and investigation has uncovered that not all the money was used on the stadium project.

“CSA funds disbursed to NWC for the stadium upgrades totalled R10 100 000. The total verified value of the stadium upgrade was R7 861 217.66,” revealed a report seen by TimesLIVE .