England bowl in 1st ODI against Ireland
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Ireland in the first one-day international at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Thursday.
"I'd like to thank Ireland for coming over," said Morgan at the opening toss of a three-match series being staged behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This was England's first home ODI since beating New Zealand in a dramatic Super Over in last year's World Cup final at Lord's.
It also launches the new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.
England's red and white-ball fixtures are overlapping in a season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak and they are maintaining two separate squads, meaning a clutch of World Cup winners including Joe Root and Ben Stokes will not feature against Ireland.
But England's side on Thursday did feature several familiar faces, including Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid, as well as Dublin-born skipper Morgan.
"Joe Denly went down in training yesterday so Sam Billings comes in," said Morgan of a change to England's batting line-up.
"It presents an opportunity throughout the rest of this summer, there won't be a huge amount of chopping and changing."
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said: "We were going to have a bat."
All-rounder Curtis Campher will make his Ireland debut, with Harry Tector set for his first one-day international.
The visitors' team also included veteran batsman Kevin O'Brien, whose stunning century saw Ireland to a dramatic 2011 World Cup pool win over England in Bangalore.
Teams
England:
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
Ireland:
Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young