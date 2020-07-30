Cricket

England bowl in 1st ODI against Ireland

30 July 2020 - 15:28 By AFP
David Willey celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Andy Balbirnie during the first One Day International the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 30, 2020.
David Willey celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Andy Balbirnie during the first One Day International the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 30, 2020.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Ireland in the first one-day international at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Thursday.

"I'd like to thank Ireland for coming over," said Morgan at the opening toss of a three-match series being staged behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was England's first home ODI since beating New Zealand in a dramatic Super Over in last year's World Cup final at Lord's.

It also launches the new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

England's red and white-ball fixtures are overlapping in a season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak and they are maintaining two separate squads, meaning a clutch of World Cup winners including Joe Root and Ben Stokes will not feature against Ireland.

Pakistan's Umar Akmal has three-year cricket ban halved on appeal

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal's three-year ban from cricket for failing to report a match-fixing approach was on Wednesday reduced to 18 months on ...
Sport
1 day ago

But England's side on Thursday did feature several familiar faces, including Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid, as well as Dublin-born skipper Morgan.

"Joe Denly went down in training yesterday so Sam Billings comes in," said Morgan of a change to England's batting line-up.

"It presents an opportunity throughout the rest of this summer, there won't be a huge amount of chopping and changing."

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said: "We were going to have a bat."

All-rounder Curtis Campher will make his Ireland debut, with Harry Tector set for his first one-day international.

The visitors' team also included veteran batsman Kevin O'Brien, whose stunning century saw Ireland to a dramatic 2011 World Cup pool win over England in Bangalore.

Teams

England:

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland:

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

MORE:

More than R2-million siphoned off in North West Cricket stadium upgrade

An amount of over R2.2-million meant for stadium upgrades at North West Cricket (NWC) was misappropriated and governing body Cricket South Africa ...
Sport
1 day ago

Letters from Cricket SA attorneys gag North West president from speaking about forensic report

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have served North West Cricket (NWC) president Dr Oupa Nkagisang with legal papers to stop the outspoken provincial leader ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Cricket SA accused of blocking North West Cricket president from elections

North West cricket administrators have made the startling revelation that they foiled concerted attempts to prevent provincial president Dr Oupa ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Famous Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane dies Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns part with midfielder Oupa 'Ace' Manyisa Soccer
  3. 'We have been patient at Kaizer Chiefs', says Amakhosi boss Motaung Soccer
  4. Luc Eymael might never work in SA again: Safa to report the Belgian coach to ... Soccer
  5. Luc Eymael fired by Tanzania side after calling the club's fans ‘illiterate and ... Soccer

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X