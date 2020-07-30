England bowl in 1st ODI against Ireland

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Ireland in the first one-day international at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Thursday.

"I'd like to thank Ireland for coming over," said Morgan at the opening toss of a three-match series being staged behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was England's first home ODI since beating New Zealand in a dramatic Super Over in last year's World Cup final at Lord's.

It also launches the new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

England's red and white-ball fixtures are overlapping in a season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak and they are maintaining two separate squads, meaning a clutch of World Cup winners including Joe Root and Ben Stokes will not feature against Ireland.