Cricket

Cricket SA to investigate the sources behind leaking of confidential information to the media

03 August 2020 - 12:38 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Dr Jacques Faul has said people who leak confidential CSA information are putting their jobs at risk.
Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Dr Jacques Faul has said people who leak confidential CSA information are putting their jobs at risk.
Image: BackpagePix

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive officer Dr Jacques Faul has vowed to investigate the sources behind the leaking of confidential information to the media on numerous occasions in recent weeks.

Crisis-riddled CSA have been in the news almost every single day and the negativity has continued to hover above the organisation for months.

“We fully acknowledge and appreciate that there is massive public interest in the sport of cricket‚” Faul said.

CSA's director of cricket Graeme Smith: 'The narrative of a clique taking over is unfair'

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith has defended his appointments of former long-time teammates in key positions within the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“But we need to be mindful that the detail of board meetings‚ employment contracts and correspondence within the company is confidential information‚ as it would be in any other company.

"We are concerned that information is being leaked to members of the media who are being drawn into agendas to manipulate public perception and to destabilise and damage Cricket South Africa.”

Faul said CSA’s investigation into the origins and causes of the leaks is intended to protect the integrity of the organisation.

Letters from Cricket SA attorneys gag North West president from speaking about forensic report

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have served North West Cricket (NWC) president Dr Oupa Nkagisang with legal papers to stop the outspoken provincial leader ...
Sport
4 days ago

“Cricket South Africa is committed to adhering to governance requirements‚ which include respecting and guarding the privacy and confidentiality of its employees‚ contractors‚ and that includes people that have unsuccessfully applied for positions within the organisation‚” he said.

“Cricket South Africa condemns anyone who leaks incomplete or inaccurate information to the media in the furtherance of their own interests‚ at a time when Cricket South Africa should be focused on addressing the impact of Covid-19 on the game of cricket and pressing matters raised by players within the Black Lives Matter context – and not on disruptive agendas.

“People who indulge in this sort of behaviour are not only putting their own jobs at risk but also those of the more than 1000 people employed by cricket clubs and franchises across the country‚ as well as the many thousands of others that work in the cricket industry.”

MORE:

Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff'

South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith does not expect the national team to be back in action until November at the earliest and confirmed ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pakistan's Umar Akmal has three-year cricket ban halved on appeal

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal's three-year ban from cricket for failing to report a match-fixing approach was on Wednesday reduced to 18 months on ...
Sport
5 days ago

More than R2-million siphoned off in North West Cricket stadium upgrade

An amount of over R2.2-million meant for stadium upgrades at North West Cricket (NWC) was misappropriated and governing body Cricket South Africa ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff' Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs express surprise over Barcelona’s strikingly similar new jersey Soccer
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Bobby on a merry beat of madness in trying times Sport
  4. Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth 'not complicit in' racism and assault: report Rugby
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane not taking anything for granted Sport

Latest Videos

"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape farming ...
X