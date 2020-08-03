Cricket

CSA's director of cricket Graeme Smith: 'The narrative of a clique taking over is unfair'

03 August 2020 - 09:53 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Cricket South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith briefs the media during a tele-tress conference from Cape Town on August 01 2020.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith has defended his appointments of former long-time teammates in key positions within the Proteas and said the narrative is unfair.

Smith appointed team director Mark Boucher on a permanent basis while Jacques Kallis and Paul Harris were roped in on an interim arrangement during the England series.

Rumours of Smith‚ Boucher and Kallis being part of a clique in their playing days have refused to disappear‚ with Smith saying this is unfair.

“The narrative of a clique taking over is unfair. I didn’t appoint myself. I was appointed by a really vigorous process of mainly black African people in my interviews‚" he said.

"By no means did I fight to get into this position‚ but I made it clear as to why I got involved.”

Smith said he made several other appointments and Boucher was not the only person roped into the setup on a permanent basis.

“I made a number of appointments in December‚ not only Mark Boucher‚ but other permanent staff like the team manager Volvo Masubulele‚ Charl Langeveldt‚ Justin Ontong‚ Enoch Nkwe and the medical staff‚" he said.

"Paul Harris’s appointment was around Keshav Maharaj and he was there for the Test series at Keshav’s request.

"Jacques Kallis hasn’t been on CSA’s payroll for a while now and he came in as an interim consultant.”

