Smith hints at internal agendas at Cricket SA: 'It’s been a cancer within the organisation for a while'

03 August 2020 - 14:34 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith briefed the media via a tele-press conference on August 2 2020 from Cape Town.
Image: Bertram Malgas/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) lack of direction in finalising suspended chief executive officer’s Thabang Moroe disciplinary proceedings has become a source of concern for the organisation's director of cricket Graeme Smith.

Moroe‚ who initialised contact with Smith last year‚ was suspended in December but CSA have consistently failed to meet deadlines they set themselves to finalise the disciplinary proceedings.

Smith admitted that he’s been insulated from that process.

“I don’t understand the complexities and I’ve certainly been removed from all of these processes.

"I don’t want to be naïve in my comments‚ but it would certainly help the organisation to have direction.

"Everywhere I go‚ people ask me about this forensic investigation and I don’t have the answers for that‚” Smith said.

“This uncertainty isn’t good for anybody‚ so everyone in cricket would love to have some direction with regards to those reports.”

Smith also hinted at internal agendas at CSA that he says have become a cancer within the organisation.

“It’s been a cancer within the organisation for a while and it’s not getting any better.

"You then try to work out that who in senior positions in the organisation is doing this and why‚" he said.

"What is the end goal? Is it serving cricket?

"It’s quite clear it’s someone in a high profile position‚ whether it’s the business or board part because some of the stuff that’s been leaked can only be from those parties within the organisation and that’s disappointing.

“It does feel like there are people in these positions who have ulterior motives.

"I have written a few emails to the president‚ the board and the company secretary‚ so they would’ve been notified.

"Until today‚ there hasn’t been a huge response‚ but it’s good to see the president come out strongly in a few instances.”

