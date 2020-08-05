'I am not a racist‚' says CEO HP Prinsloo as tension continues to simmer in North West cricket

North West Cricket (NWC) chief executive officer HP Prinsloo has denied allegations that he frequently makes racist comments in public and has very little regard for transformation obligations.

Club administrators and employees in the North West‚ who wished to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation‚ furiously pointed an accusing finger at Prinsloo and said he deliberately went out of his way to reverse numerous transformation gains in the province soon after taking office in October 2018.

Prinsloo's accusers detailed a long list of allegations and told TimesLIVE that he wilfully removes black coaches who fail to select his son and has become known for making racist utterances in the province.

But the underfire CEO insisted that he's not a racist.

“I deny the accusations attributed to me as I am not a racist and in my personal and professional capacity committed to the Cricket SA transformation charter‚” Prinsloo told TimesLIVE in an emailed statement this week.