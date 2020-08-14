PODCAST | Geoffrey Toyana is ‘disappointed and disgusted’ by CSA president Chris Nenzani's comments

Greetings one and all and welcome to another edition of SportsLIVE with BBK.

Today we shine the spotlight on Geoffrey Toyana, a top cricket coach who conducted a clean sweep in domestic cricket in 2017. On the back of the great work he did with the Highveld Lions, the man was in line to graduate to the Proteas coaching job. But Cricket South Africa appointed Barbadian Ottis Gibson.

CSA president Chris Nenzani set tongues wagging on Robert Marawa's Marawa Sports Worldwide show by saying that not appointing Toyana was a missed opportunity. Duh! Toyana joins me to discuss that and more around the shenanigans at Circus South Africa.

Listen to what Geoffrey Toyana had to say about being passed over: