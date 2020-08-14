SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | Geoffrey Toyana is ‘disappointed and disgusted’ by CSA president Chris Nenzani's comments
Greetings one and all and welcome to another edition of SportsLIVE with BBK.
Today we shine the spotlight on Geoffrey Toyana, a top cricket coach who conducted a clean sweep in domestic cricket in 2017. On the back of the great work he did with the Highveld Lions, the man was in line to graduate to the Proteas coaching job. But Cricket South Africa appointed Barbadian Ottis Gibson.
CSA president Chris Nenzani set tongues wagging on Robert Marawa's Marawa Sports Worldwide show by saying that not appointing Toyana was a missed opportunity. Duh! Toyana joins me to discuss that and more around the shenanigans at Circus South Africa.
Listen to what Geoffrey Toyana had to say about being passed over:
The matches are coming thick and fast in the Absa Premiership with the headline act coming up tomorrow between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits. The Clever Boys captain Thulani Hlatshwayo runs the rule over the fixture as does Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama ahead of the match against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
We got the predictions right last week and hope to continue in that rich vein of form again this weekend.
You can find this podcast under the SportsLIVE tab of TimesLIVE or you can subscribe for free on Iono.fm, sportify, applepodcast, google podcast or whatever platform you choose to access your podcast.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm
SportsLIVE with BBK is a MultimediaLIVE production