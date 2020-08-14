Cricket

PODCAST | Geoffrey Toyana is ‘disappointed and disgusted’ by CSA president Chris Nenzani's comments

14 August 2020 - 16:03 By BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS
Geoffrey Toyana, former coach of the Highveld Lions.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Today we shine the spotlight on Geoffrey Toyana, a top cricket coach who conducted a clean sweep in domestic cricket in 2017. On the back of the great work he did with the Highveld Lions, the man was in line to graduate to the Proteas coaching job. But Cricket South Africa appointed Barbadian Ottis Gibson.

CSA president Chris Nenzani set tongues wagging on Robert Marawa's Marawa Sports Worldwide show by saying that not appointing Toyana was a missed opportunity. Duh! Toyana joins me to discuss that and more around the shenanigans at Circus South Africa.

Listen to what Geoffrey Toyana had to say about being passed over:

The matches are coming thick and fast in the Absa Premiership with the headline act coming up tomorrow between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits. The Clever Boys captain Thulani Hlatshwayo runs the rule over the fixture as does Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama ahead of the match against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

We got the predictions right last week and hope to continue in that rich vein of form again this weekend.

