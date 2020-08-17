Dr Jacques Faul said he was proud of leaving Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a better position than he found it in after quitting in a huff on Monday afternoon.

The acting CEO's exit came on the heels of Chris Nenzani stepping down as CSA president early on Monday morning‚ capping a messy period for the embattled federation.

Faul‚ who was seconded from the Titans to act in place of the suspended incumbent Thabang Moroe in December‚ said it was time for him to move on.

“I just think we are in a space now where it is better for the organisation to go on without me, man. You know, you get to that stage. I was hoping to stay on a little bit longer‚ but I think we have reached that stage a little bit earlier,” he said.

“We have had a lot of challenges and there were a lot of things that we needed to sort out. Hopefully it will all come to an end with some of these processes running on.