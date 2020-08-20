Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting president Beresford Williams has told Parliament that a forensic audit and investigation report into board and management practices at the ailing organisation is not ready to be presented to the sport‚ arts and culture portfolio committee as scheduled.

The crisis-riddled organisation was scheduled to brief the committee on Friday on the findings and recommendations of the independent forensic investigation conducted by Fundudzi Forensic Services‚ including an update on the suspended CEO Thabang Moroe‚ who is in his ninth month on fully paid suspension.

But Williams wrote to the committee on Wednesday‚ on the eve of the presentation‚ and asked for a postponement.

Williams claimed that the organisation’s audit and risk committee received a “draft final report” on July 31 and have not had enough time to consider its findings and recommendations.