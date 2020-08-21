Professor Steve Cornelius‚ who quit as Cricket South Africa (CSA) independent board member this week‚ has denied allegations that he “concocted” a committee report that led to the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe in December last year.

Cornelius resigned as CSA director on Wednesday a few days after board chairperson and president Chris Nenzani and acting CEO Dr Jacques Faul also quit as the crisis-ridden organisation plunged further into turmoil.

In suspending the CEO in a statement on December 6‚ CSA said the decision came following “the reports received by the social and ethics committee and the audit and risk committee of the board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation”.

But a source with the knowledge of CSA’s handling of Moroe’s suspension told TimesLIVE last month that only board meetings and not committee meetings were held during that chaotic week in December.

The high-placed source said Cornelius‚ in his capacity as social and ethics committee chairman‚ unilaterally wrote a report on December 2 that recommended that Moroe be suspended and submitted it to the CSA board for ratification.

Cornelius also called for an independent forensic investigation to be conducted on the conduct of the board and management as CSA’s reputation and image took a nosedive late last year with players revolting against the organisation and sponsors threatening to exit en masse.

Moroe was suspended four days later‚ on December 6‚ on allegations of misconduct. He was replaced by Faul a day later.