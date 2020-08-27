Cricket

Cricket South Africa fires CEO Thabang Moroe

27 August 2020 - 15:43 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe speaks during the World Cup squad announcement in Johannesburg on April 18 2019.
Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe speaks during the World Cup squad announcement in Johannesburg on April 18 2019.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Cricket South Africa’s board has fired its chief executive officer Thabang Moroe with immediate effect.

In a short statement‚ CSA said its decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation.

“The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal‚” the statement said.

SA cricket union fires salvo at CSA over failure to conclude CEO Moroe's suspension

The SA Cricketer’ Association (Saca)‚ the country’s players union‚ has strongly criticised Cricket South Africa (CSA) for failing to meet its own set ...
Sport
2 months ago

“Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the Board regarding the allegations of misconduct‚ which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise.”

Moroe was suspended on December 6 following reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation.

This is a developing story ...

Most read

  1. Cricket SA given ultimatum to release forensic investigation report or face ... Cricket
  2. Ngconde Balfour laments the current state of Cricket South Africa Cricket
  3. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'I know stories are there that I don't like this one ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp braces for 'emotional event' against Sundowns Soccer
  5. Mosimane ahead of Amakhosi showdown: 'We might not even win against Chiefs' Soccer

Latest Videos

Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
'You can never get used to death': Meet Cambrian graveyard's only female ...
X