Cricket South Africa may have fired their chief executive officer Thabang Moroe with immediate effect on Thursday afternoon‚ but the battle could be far from over as the Labour Court now becomes the setting for the next instalment of this protracted disciplinary matter.

Moroe’s legal representative Michael Motsoeneng Bill told TimesLive on Thursday they were approaching the Labour Court at 5pm as they felt the process was unlawful.

“We were not part of that process. We are currently before the Labour Court. We were going to be heard at 5pm on an urgent application. The reason we didn’t attend the hearing is because we are in court‚” Bill said.

“We didn’t attend the hearing because we think the process is unlawful. Whilst we are waiting for our matter to be heard‚ they are also continuing and dismissing my client in absentia.”