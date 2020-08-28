Sports‚ Arts and Recreation Minister Nathi Mthethwa has said he will be part of Cricket South Africa’s September 5 annual general meeting where the embattled organisation will be electing a new president and new board members.

Mthethwa‚ who was reported on IOL to have said he wants to see the report before next week Saturday’s AGM‚ said CSA have a massive responsibility with regards to electing responsible leadership to drag them out of their current mess.

CSA’s acting president Beresford Williams last week told parliament that the forensic audit and investigation report into board and management practices at the ailing organisation is not ready to be presented to the sport‚ arts and culture portfolio committee.

On Thursday afternoon‚ CSA fired its chief executive officer Thabang Moroe on the basis of acts of serious misconduct that warranted the sanction of dismissal. On August 17‚ CSA also saw president Chris Nenzani and acting CEO Jacques Faul resign.

“I will be part of the AGM‚ which will come after our consultation because in the true spirit of consultation‚ it would be important that CSA share with stakeholders‚ including myself as the minister as I was promised the forensic report‚ when it’s finalised … it’s going to be shared with me‚” Mthethwa said.

Mthethwa was optimistic that CSA would be able to move from the “dark cloud” hanging over it‚ with the forensic report being the key to the organisation’s refreshment and renewal. The report is currently not available for the Member’s Council‚ a critical decision-making body‚ to peruse.