AfriForum considers legal action against Cricket SA's plan to only hire black consultants

AfriForum is considering legal action against Cricket SA (CSA) after the beleaguered sports organisation recently announced plans to exclusively hire black consultants to speed up transformation.

After a meeting with the department of sports this week, CSA’s acting CEO Kugandrie Govender reportedly confirmed they intend to take this direction to address transformation.

The decision has resulted in AfriForum instructing its legal team to investigate the possibility of court action.

“CSA’s decision to exclusively hire black consultants can in no way be regarded as anything other than unjustifiable racial discrimination,” said AfriForum's head of policy and action Ernst Roets.

“It is concerning that it has become common for some forms of discrimination to be excused and justified as 'necessary' or 'positive'.

Double standards

“These are dangerous and blatant double standards that need to be opposed, and as a civil rights organisation AfriForum will do exactly that.”

The DA also registered their unhappiness with CSA’s plan and rejected it.

DA shadow deputy minister of sport Willem Faber said the move was unfair as it may discriminate against former players helping the national team.

“This internal commitment from CSA to the department of sports, arts and culture will stop the Proteas from using some of the best-skilled cricket players, such as Jacques Kallis, to help coach our national cricket team,” he said.

“Appointments should be based on skill and merit and instead of handicapping the team, the CEO could rather increase the talent pool of consultants to address transformation in that way.

“The DA is committed to transformation in sport, but this can only be achieved with political will on the part of the government to develop sports at a grassroots level. The reality is that this decision to enforce a racial quota system will not address the dysfunction reigning in South African cricket.

Decision will not strengthen play

“This decision by the cricket authority will not grow or strengthen cricket in SA, but will only serve to exclude certain South Africans on the basis of race. This is completely at odds with our constitution, which explicitly states that no South African should be discriminated against based on the colour of their skin.”

Former Proteas players like Kallis and Paul Harris were roped in to assist the national team during the England series last year, even though they didn’t have extensive provincial and international coaching experience.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher, despite his success with the Titans and vast Proteas playing experience, doesn’t have the coaching qualifications and experience of his assistant Enoch Nkwe.

Last year, Solidarity and AfriForum took the sports, arts and culture department to the Labour Court over the transformation charter. While judgment was reserved, TimesLIVE understands Solidarity and AfriForum did not win the case.