Cricket

England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

06 September 2020 - 13:29 By Reuters
Sussex Sharks' Phil Salt joins Joe Denly and Saqib Mahmood as reserves for the ODI series.
Sussex Sharks' Phil Salt joins Joe Denly and Saqib Mahmood as reserves for the ODI series.
Image: Action Images/Andrew Boyers

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Australia starting on September 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Lions against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in July but is yet to make his England debut.

A hard-hitting top-order batsman, Salt averages 32.93 in List A cricket, with one century and two half-centuries in 16 matches.

Salt joins Joe Denly and Saqib Mahmood as reserves for the ODI series.

Last month England named a 13-man squad for the 50-over games against Australia, with Jason Roy omitted as he recovers from a side strain. 

MORE:

CSA AGM postponed due to quotas

Two recommendations by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa at Monday's meeting with Cricket SA informed the postponement of the ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Rugby eyes the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day slots normally associated with cricket

The Boxing Day and New Year’s Day slots‚ normally associated with cricket in the high summer months‚ could become prime rugby dates pending ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cheers as Cricket SA lands a sponsor for Mzansi Super League

Crisis-riddled Cricket South Africa (CSA) received a major boost after the embattled organisation managed to secure a title sponsor for the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Institute for Race Relations to take Cricket SA to the ICC over plan to only hire black consultants

The Institute for Race Relations (IRR) will lodge a complaint with the International Cricket Council and register its rejection of Cricket South ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Staunch fan Rebecca Malope after Chiefs capitulated on the final day: 'I must ... Soccer
  2. Mosimane on rivals Chiefs: 'We are competing with a team that didn’t even play ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane: ‘You have to give it to Chiefs – they have won nothing ... Soccer
  4. CSA AGM postponed due to quotas Sport
  5. Heartbreak for Kaizer Chiefs as they have the league in their grasp‚ but blow it Soccer

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X