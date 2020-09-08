The Labour Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday reserved judgement in the urgent application brought by fired Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe to set aside his dismissal.

CSA fired Moroe with immediate effect last week following an eight-month long fully paid suspension on allegations of misconduct but the battle was far from over after the sacked CEO's lawyers reacted and approached the Labour Court on an urgent basis.

Moroe’s lawyers argued in court last week that the disciplinary process‚ which found Moroe guilty of serious misconduct‚ was unlawful and the matter was postponed to Tuesday September 8.

TimesLIVE can confirm that judgement was reserved on Tuesday after both parties finished arguing whether this matter is urgent or not. It is understood that the court will inform both parties during the course of this week whether it can be heard as a matter of urgency or not.

Both parties were not available for comment when contacted on Tuesday.

On August 12‚ TimesLIVE reported that Moroe planned to file court papers to prevent CSA from hauling him in front of its board the next day.

CSA sent a letter to Moroe in July notifying him of its intention to terminate his contract for “cause”.

Employers can activate a “termination for cause” clause for any actions that are considered as grave misconduct.

Moroe was suspended in December on fully paid suspension after reports were apparently received by CSA’s social‚ ethics committee‚ audit and risk committee related to possible failure of controls.

He was later charged in connection with a number of allegations‚ including the abuse of credit cards‚ the revocation of media accreditation for journalists during the Mzansi Super League and insubordination.

CSA’s axing of Moroe was‚ according a statement from the cricket body released on August 27‚ based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings of an independent forensic investigation.

“The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal‚” the statement said.

“Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the board regarding the allegations of misconduct‚ which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise.”

Titans CEO Jacques Faul acted as CSA CEO from December until his August 17 resignation with Kugandrie Govender promoted from her role as chief commercial officer to chief executive.