But revelations from former CSA president Chris Nenzani during his consultation session with Fundudzi Forensic Services investigators in June revealed that Khan‚ as finance committee chairman‚ and former WPCA president Williams‚ who was CSA vice-president at the time‚ sat in committee meetings that approved a R5-million loan by WPCA.

The chartered accountant’s alleged conflict formed part of CSA’s forensic audit and investigation commissioned in March to look into board and management practices at the organisation over the past four years.

The investigators’ opinion after carrying out their work was that Khan was conflicted to sit‚ adjudicate and award a loan of R5-million to WPCA‚ according to a transcript of a session between Nenzani and the investigators that TimesLIVE is in possession of.

Nenzani‚ who resigned last month three weeks before an AGM where his successor was to be elected‚ admitted during his session with the investigators that Khan and Williams were potentially conflicted.

“There is a potential of conflict of interest‚ and when I became aware‚ remember‚ how can I put this‚ at the time‚ Mr Williams was not‚ no longer a president of the Western Province association‚” Nenzani said during his interrogation by the investigators in June.

The investigators pointed out to Nenzani that Williams was his right-hand man as vice-president.

“Yes‚ to such an extent that I requested him (Williams)‚ once I began my work that he should always recuse himself when these matters are discussed.

“And fortunately‚ Iqbal also indicated that‚ he declared his situation and for the board to understand and know that somehow‚ he is connected because he‚ Mr Brey is his CEO‚ in Brimstone‚ and also therefore might create potential conflict of interest.

“But question then is‚ were they as individuals aware of this‚ even before anybody else could have sort of highlighted this matter‚ as a potential issue that could raise matters of conflict? They should have been aware‚” said Nenzani.

“(They should have) recused themselves‚ but after I spoke to Beresford‚ he has always recused himself when these matters are discussed but before then‚ he didn’t‚ until he became clear that there is a conflict‚ or a potential for conflict of interest and I spoke to him.”

Khan denied that CSA loaned money to WPCA and said the union owed its mother body monies built up for over 10 to 15 years.

He said‚ as a settling mechanism‚ WPCA offered CSA and investment opportunity into their stadium upgrade.

“CSA fincomm evaluated this opportunity using commercial metrics and accepted this offer to subscribe into the stadium project.

“The decision to invest in the stadium project was made collectively by Fincom and not me‚ although I was chair of Fincom at the time‚” insisted Khan.

“Loans were not granted to WPCA. Monies were advanced to WPCA as part of CSA’s proportional contributions against collateral security.

“These proportional contributions were made prematurely to facilitate delays in legal agreement completion and to ensure continuity in the building process.”

Khan said the stadium projected attractive commercial returns to CSA which included substantial signed leases. He said WPCA viewed the partnership with CSA as a commencement of the province’s financial independence.

The CSA Board Charter stipulates‚ in paragraph 13‚ that “the Board shall consistently apply the provisions of the Companies Act on the disclosure and/or avoidance of any conflicts of interest. Members shall be required to declare their interests in general on an annual basis and specifically at each meeting of the Board.”

The CSA Code of Ethics (clause 2.3) states the following in regards to conflict of interest:

“CSA personnel are required to be free from any influence which might interfere or seem to interfere with the proper and efficient discharge of their duties or which might impact or seem to impact on their duty of loyalty to CSA.

“Where a CSA stakeholder‚ either directly or indirectly has a conflict or there is a potential for a conflict to arise‚ then he/she must:

“Disclose the interest to the Company Secretary who shall have the authority‚ after consultation with the Chairman‚ to either permit the conflict or refer the matter to the Social & Ethics Committee for further consideration;

“Excuse him/herself from any formal discussions related to the conflict of interest; and (c) abstain from voting and from seeking to influence the vote on any matter related to the conflict of interest.