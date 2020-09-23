Cricket

CSA to meet BMF to discuss transformation and governance issues

23 September 2020 - 18:11 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
BMF President Andile Nomlala.
BMF President Andile Nomlala.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

In what has been a spring filled with meeting activities for Cricket South Africa (CSA)‚ the organisation will be meeting with the Black Management Forum (BMF) on Saturday morning.

CSA have been engaging consistently with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc)‚ but they have not found common ground with the Forensic Report elephant that’s in the negotiation room.

BMF president Andile Nomlala said in their capacity as a management oversight body and the fact CSA haven’t been able to get their governance house in order led to the convening of Saturday’s meeting.

CSA also confirmed they will be meeting the BMF on Saturday.

“Some of the things we want to engage them were triggered by some people who approached us with concerns. It’s prudent for us because we’re neither a government agency nor a sporting body. Ours is to come through and understand things from the horse’s mouth. The impasses there are very much rife and they haven’t been dealt with‚” Nomlala said.

Forensic report war rages on at Cricket SA

Cricket SA's attempt to keep the much-awaited and controversial forensic report secret is strengthened by a punitive clause in the non-disclosure ...
Sport
3 days ago

“Our organisation represents black executives and management across the business spectrum. There’s a complaint that we’ve received and our interests lie with transformation and governance. We fit perfectly in this regard. We deal with these issues at various organisations.”

Nomlala said there were many media reports with regards to the organisation not being able to find its footing‚ but their responsibility was to hear CSA’s side of the story.

At the same time‚ Nomlala said it would be derelict in their duty to turn a blind eye to CSA’s consistent short-comings.

“You have to hear as to what are the reports from the organisation as there are reports coming out of the media. Once that’s done‚ it’s easier to engage them progressively‚ but ours is to offer a helping hand‚ especially with regards to the governance impasses they have‚” Nomlala said.

Coach Mark Boucher eyes No.1 Test spot after Proteas find new adopted identity

The Proteas came out of their culture camp in Skukuza in Mpumalanga last month with a new adopted identity and team director Mark Boucher has said he ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We can’t turn a blind eye to what is happening because we keep the government accountable‚ so we have to do the same with cricket. We all want to get operations and governance of CSA into order and see that CSA is fully functional and operation.”

Most read

  1. Komphela on Hunt at Amakhosi: ‘I am not going to tell Kaizer Chiefs supporters ... Soccer
  2. ‘The eagle has landed‚’ says Kaizer Motaung on the arrival of Gavin Hunt at ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt given a tour of the village in Naturena Soccer
  4. Serero has much to prove at Vitesse after humiliation at Ajax Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs rope in Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as Gavin Hunt’s ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. Coach Mark Boucher eyes No.1 Test spot after Proteas find new adopted identity Cricket
  2. LAWSON NAIDOO | Set the game of cricket on the correct path of renewal Opinion & Analysis
  3. Forensic report war rages on at Cricket SA Sport
  4. JOHN MCINROY | He was a star - then he was cast aside Opinion & Analysis
X