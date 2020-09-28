Cricket South Africa (CSA) has set up a fitness and training camp for women’s teams at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom this week.

The 21 players‚ who have been chosen from the senior women’s team‚ high performance and the national academy‚ will go through physical conditioning to work on their fitness and match sharpness following the lengthy layoff due to Covid-19.

Head coach Hilton Moreeng has expressed his desire to see the progress of some of the young players who are coming into the camp to rub shoulders with the senior players.

“The camp is always a great opportunity to take stock of where everyone is at following the lengthy break due the pandemic and to really plot our development for an important international season ahead‚” said Moreeng.

“We’ll be looking to test out the players physical readiness‚ mentally and really set a standard ahead of what will be expected of them at international level and also to assist the younger players by integrating them with the more experienced players.

“We have since assembled a strong backroom staff in the form of a new assistant coach (Dillon du Preez) with a dedicated skill of looking after the bowlers and also really excited to have Zane Webster as the strength conditioning lead.

"The support around the team has never been better and we are resolute to make the most of it.”

Missing from this camp are Dane van Niekerk‚ Shabnim Ismail‚ Marizanne Kapp‚ Laura Wolvaardt‚ Nadine de Klerk‚ Lizelle Lee‚ Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon who leave for Australia on Thursday to take part in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

The squad will be based in Potchefstroom until Friday.

National Women’s Camp squad:

Masabata Klaas (North West)‚ Tazmin Brits (North West)‚ Anneke Bosch‚ (North West)‚ Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng)‚ Robyn Searle (Northerns)‚ Trisha Chetty (KZN‚ Dolphins)‚ Raisibe Ntozekhe (Gauteng)‚ Sinalo Jafta (WP )‚ Lara Goodall (WP)‚ Andrie Steyn (WP)‚ Faye Tunnicliffe (WP)‚ Tumi Sekhukhune (North West)‚ Sune Luus (Northerns)‚ Nondumiso Shangase (KZN‚ Dolphins)‚ Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN‚ Dolphins)‚ Micheala Andrews (SWD)‚ Delmi Tucker (WP)‚ Tebogo Macheke (Limpopo)‚ Nobulomko Baneti (Border)‚ Khayakaze Mathe (Border)‚ Gabisile Nkosi (KZN‚ Inland)