Acting Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Beresford Williams is eligible to run for the organisation's presidency at the annual general meeting on December 5‚ despite the conflict of interest in the summary forensic report regarding a loan to the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA).

Williams‚ a former WPCA President and a long-serving CSA board member‚ was implicated in a conflict of interest with regards to WPCA’s R5m loan application to the mother body.

The summary of the forensic report released by CSA on Monday said Williams and former independent board member Mohammad Iqbal Khan were part of the Financial Committee that approved the R5m loan to WPCA at a meeting on April 11‚ 2019.

Khan chaired that particular meeting.

With regards to Williams‚ the report said the acting president should have recused himself from that particular meeting as his former position as WPCA president put him in a potential conflict of interest.

With CSA forced by the sports portfolio committee into releasing the report by Friday‚ the full extent of the conflict of interest and other fiduciary lapses by board members could still be revealed.

“The fact that Williams sat in the meeting and decided not to participate in the deliberation and approval of the R5m loan to WPCA is evidence that he appreciated the fact that he was conflicted.

"Williams should have recused himself from the deliberations and approval of the R5m loan to WPCA‚” the report said.

When a question was posed to CSA with regards to Williams’ eligibility to stand for the presidency‚ the organisation said the report did not have any findings that prevent him from standing for a position.

“While the summary report noted the then conflict of interest in respect of the WPCA matter‚ it also observed that Mr Williams chose not to participate at the said meeting.

"Further‚ the report does not conclude that Mr Williams should step aside from contesting any position within the structures of CSA should he choose to do so‚” the statement said.

Williams‚ who for a long time has protested his innocence with regards to the conflict of interest‚ said the conflict of interest matter was dealt with thoroughly

“I disclosed my interests with the committee and I had declared and disclosed at all meetings as the matter at Western Province presented a conflict of interest.

"At that point‚ I raised it with the chairperson and he said it was not expected of me to leave.

"I didn’t make the application and at the time of the application‚ they admitted it from their side through the protocols‚” Williams said.

“I didn’t participate because of disclosing and declaring my interests previously and at that meeting to the committee.

"That matter has been dealt with repeatedly by the member’s council.

"The chair didn’t expect me to recuse myself on that matter was prepared‚ recommended and at the time of the matter being dealt with‚ it was communicated to me that there were no findings or recommendations at that point.”

Khan‚ who chaired the meeting on April 11 last year‚ said he did not want to comment further on the matter.

“I don’t have any more comments. Everything that I’ve needed to say‚ I’ve said once before. I don’t have any further comment.

"I’ve given my points of view to CSA and a number of reporters and I’m going to stay there‚” Khan said.