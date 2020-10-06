Provincial cricket boards and executive management teams will be instructed to be predominantly black with a heavy focus on black female members from May next year as part of membership requirements from Cricket South Africa (CSA).

A CSA delegation will be on a transformation charm offensive in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the portfolio committee on sports‚ arts and culture on its handling of a forensic investigation report‚ transformation and the intervention from Sascoc among others.

TimesLIVE can reveal that the current vacancy on the board of CSA resulting from the resignation of Professor Steve Cornelius will be filled by a black female‚ preferably with skills in the media and marketing.

The recruitment process is to be completed by end of November.

A programme to enhance the skills in governance for Affiliate members will commence from November 2020 with a specific focus to identify and upskill female administrators and board members.

No specific end date is envisaged but development milestones will be reported periodically. The intention is to identify at least 10 (ten) candidates to start this programme.

“The onus will be placed on Affiliates/Unions to address the current status of non-transformed positions especially in CEO and Executive positions‚” the CSA delegation will tell the members of the committee.

“Failure by the Unions to do this ill result in financial penalties. To commence this process in December 2020.”

The seven-member strong delegation will be led by acting CSA president Beresford Williams‚ independent directors Dheven Dharmalingam‚ Dr Eugenia Kula–Ameyaw‚ Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile and Marius Schoeman.

Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender and non-independent board member from Free State Cricket Zola Thamae will also form part of the delegation.

The presentation seeks to address issues such as Board composition‚ executive team‚ governance‚ forensic report‚ transformation‚ human resources‚ financial stability‚ communication strategy and Sascoc intervention are on the agenda for the presentation.

CSA were supposed to appear in front of the Members of Parliament for their presentation on August 21 but the organisation requested a postponement‚ claiming it was not ready.

The CSA delegation is expected to come under heavy fire with a hardened line of questioning regarding the organisation’s consistent governance bungles of the past year and a half.

CSA head honchos met at the weekend to deliberate on the organisation’s way forward after they were given an ultimatum from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa two days earlier to follow a guideline from Sascoc and step aside to allow for a task team to take over.

CSA have already engaged minister Mthethwa on several occasions in the past few weeks on August 6‚ August 17‚ August 31 and October 1

According to article 13 (5) (i) of the national sport and recreation act of 1998‚ the minister may intervene in a sporting body’s matter if there is a dispute‚ alleged mismanagement or any other matter in sport or recreation that is likely to bring a sport or recreational activity into disrepute.