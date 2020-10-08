Cricket

No arrests yet for the murder of Vernon Philander's younger brother

08 October 2020 - 10:55 By Sipokazi Fokazi
Tyrone Philander lived with his long-time girlfriend and two children.
Image: iStock

No arrests have been made yet for the murder of Tyrone Philander‚ the younger brother of former Proteas star Vernon Philander‚ who was shot dead in Ravensmead‚ Cape Town‚ on Wednesday afternoon.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk couldn't divulge the circumstances surrounding the shooting‚ saying only that police were still investigating.

“No arrest. The investigation continues‚” he said.

In a statement‚ Vernon said his family was grateful for the messages of support it had received “during this difficult time for the family”.

“Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead ... I would like to ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time‚” he said.

“The murder is now the subject of a police investigation and we respectfully ask that the media give the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation. There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace.

“Tyrone is forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace.”

He said the family will not be taking any calls for comment from the media.

The Daily Voice quoted community police forum (CPF) spokesperson Zelda Trantraal as saying the young brother was walking to fetch water for his family when he was killed.

“Tyrone lives with his long-term girlfriend and their two children in Ravensmead‚” said Trantraal.

“His girlfriend was doing laundry‚ but as the water at their home had run out due to the water meter [restrictions] he walked with kannetjies [cans] to a public tap to get water when he was shot.”

