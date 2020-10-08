Parliamentary sports portfolio committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane says they will sign the non-disclosure agreement when they receive Cricket South Africa’s long-awaited forensic report.

After a heated meeting on Tuesday where the committee not only berated the embattled cricketing body for its malice in negotiating with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee with regards to the report‚ the diffident organisation was forced to cough up the report by October 9 at 16.30.

Such was the forceful nature of the Portfolio Committee with CSA that independent board member Marius Schoeman offered to resign if the report wasn’t delivered at the prescribed deadline.

However‚ the NDA matter that stumped Sascoc still remains‚ but Dlulane said it’s not the first time they’ve come across reports with something similar attached. What upset Dlulane though was CSA’s deliberate tardiness with the report and how they’ve handled it.

“Yes. It’s not the first time we are getting reports of this nature. There was a similar report in the past where we had to sign something like this.

"However‚ it’s the first time we’ve dealt with such a cricketing matter. This one is in the public‚ even though not in its complete or original form. While we can’t get it as it is‚ we also have to ask as to what are they hiding because they said there was a CEO who was involved in this‚” Dlulane said.

“To our surprise‚ they couldn’t give us the report and some of us who didn’t have any leaked information. We told them to do whatever they needed to do and come back to us. We don’t want to hear rumours. We want a true reflection of what the investigations got in the report.”

The committee also had a go at CSA with regards to their inability of putting the needs of the game first‚ especially at grass roots level where transformation has to take place to better the game in the long run.

“They don’t have the interests of the players at heart. What hurts me is that with these people‚ it’s about the money. We’ve told these people that we love sport‚ all of it and there are kids who need opportunities to be created for them. When you go to rural areas‚ you see kids batting on sandy and unfit grounds‚ while this group here are undecided‚” Dlulane said.

“Sascoc have their problems‚ yes‚ but they are supposed to comply and account to Sascoc. They did what they did to Sascoc and they thought they were going to do the same to us.”