Cricket SA chooses Victor Mpitsang as new national convenor of selectors

21 October 2020 - 16:19 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Victor Mpitsang has been appointed as Cricket SA's new national convenor of selectors. The former Proteas ODI player replaces Linda Zondi. File photo.
Cricket SA has finalised Victor Mpitsang’s appointment as the new national convenor of selectors.

Mpitsang‚ a former Proteas ODI player and Free State and Eagles veteran‚ replaces Linda Zondi who was in the position for four years and occupied the seat in an interim capacity in the 2019/20 summer.

The succession from CSA‚ who haven’t done a lot of good things recently‚ has been clear with their selectorial appointments.

Before Zondi was appointed as a selector in 2013‚ he came through the SA Under-19 selectorial structures. The same is applicable for Mpitsang‚ who was the SA Under-19 convenor before moving up a level.

The 40-year-old Mpitsang‚ who played his two ODIs before he turned 20 and wrapped up his playing career in 2012‚ said he’s tried to acquire as much education as possible since hanging up his boots.

“For the past eight years since my retirement‚ I have consciously looked to learn as much as I can about this game and I have put in many hours gaining that knowledge and experience,” he said.

“When you retire from playing, you always hope you can stay in and around the game somehow and make a positive contribution, no matter how small.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have received the opportunities that I have, and to have learnt how things work from admin to playing and coaching.

“I’m really looking forward to this next chapter and all that it brings. The Proteas teams are a vital part of the cricket ecosystem and there are areas that need our immediate attention.”

CSA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith said they needed to make sure they found the right candidate to replace Zondi. Mpitsang was competing for the position with Patrick Moroney and Hussein Manack.

“The role is an incredibly important one‚ which is why the process of appointing the eventual candidate has taken so long. We needed to be certain that we have left the role in the safest hands possible and Victor’s credentials speak for themselves‚” Smith said.

“He has made it his business to know the ins and outs of cricket after his playing days‚ from KFC Mini-Cricket‚ all the way to the senior Proteas men’s and women’s teams. His experience as a coach in our various development programmes means that he has the knowledge and context that is crucial in our chosen candidate.”

