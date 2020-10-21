“For the past eight years since my retirement‚ I have consciously looked to learn as much as I can about this game and I have put in many hours gaining that knowledge and experience,” he said.

“When you retire from playing, you always hope you can stay in and around the game somehow and make a positive contribution, no matter how small.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have received the opportunities that I have, and to have learnt how things work from admin to playing and coaching.

“I’m really looking forward to this next chapter and all that it brings. The Proteas teams are a vital part of the cricket ecosystem and there are areas that need our immediate attention.”

CSA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith said they needed to make sure they found the right candidate to replace Zondi. Mpitsang was competing for the position with Patrick Moroney and Hussein Manack.

“The role is an incredibly important one‚ which is why the process of appointing the eventual candidate has taken so long. We needed to be certain that we have left the role in the safest hands possible and Victor’s credentials speak for themselves‚” Smith said.

“He has made it his business to know the ins and outs of cricket after his playing days‚ from KFC Mini-Cricket‚ all the way to the senior Proteas men’s and women’s teams. His experience as a coach in our various development programmes means that he has the knowledge and context that is crucial in our chosen candidate.”