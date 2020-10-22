Cricket SA declares season officially open in Hammanskraal

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officially declared the 2020/2021 campaign open with a season launch at the Nelson Mandela Oval in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Thursday.

The first ball of the domestic season will be bowled on November 2 when the Lions start the defence of their Four-Day Franchise Series title with a trip to Durban to confront the Dolphins.

The international campaign will kick in when the Proteas host world champions England in matches to be played in November and December. The tourists are expected to arrive in Cape Town on a chartered flight from London on November 16 for their white-ball series that starts on November 27 and ends on December 9.

CSA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender assured the government‚ sponsors and the media that it is all systems go for the start of the new season.

“It is going to be business as usual‚ as far as possible‚ and you will be part of the cricket action‚” Govender said at the season launch.