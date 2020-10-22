Cricket

Cricket SA declares season officially open in Hammanskraal

22 October 2020 - 15:06 By Tiisetso Malepa
Eddie Khoza of CSA during the CSA Women's Super League launch at Tuks Cricket Club on September 5 2019 in Pretoria.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officially declared the 2020/2021 campaign open with a season launch at the Nelson Mandela Oval in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Thursday.

The first ball of the domestic season will be bowled on November 2 when the Lions start the defence of their Four-Day Franchise Series title with a trip to Durban to confront the Dolphins.

The international campaign will kick in when the Proteas host world champions England in matches to be played in November and December. The tourists are expected to arrive in Cape Town on a chartered flight from London on November 16 for their white-ball series that starts on November 27 and ends on December 9.

CSA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender assured the government‚ sponsors and the media that it is all systems go for the start of the new season.

“It is going to be business as usual‚ as far as possible‚ and you will be part of the cricket action‚” Govender said at the season launch.

Cricket SA confirms England tour after government gives approval

World Cup-winning England will tour SA for the second time this year for three Twenty20 internationals and three ODIs with no fans at a bio-secure ...
Sport
22 hours ago

England will start their tour by observing a 10-day quarantine period upon arrival. They will share the Vineyard Hotel with the Proteas and train at Western Province Cricket Club.

“We sincerely thank our partners in government for their assistance and guidance in making the series against England possible.

“As per South Africa’s high standards and international conventions‚ all Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed and bio-secure conditions will be met to ensure the safety of all players and staff.”

The bulk of the Proteas will be able to take part in the four-day competition before the start of the international season and Govender believes this will add fan value‚ though spectators will not be allowed into stadiums.

“It is an unfortunate reality that the new normal requires all our matches to take place behind closed doors for the foreseeable future‚” said Govender.

“The participation of our Proteas in a substantial amount of franchise cricket at the start of the season adds a ton of value for fan participation.”

Cricket SA chooses Victor Mpitsang as new national convenor of selectors

The former Proteas ODI player and Free State and Eagles veteran replaces Linda Zondi, who was in the position for four years.
Sport
1 day ago

CSA added that the launch of the news season and the pending arrival of the England team is the first of four projected incoming tours for the Proteas men’s team in what is going to be one of the most congested and intensive seasons at both international and domestic level.

CSA acting cricket pathways manager Eddie Khoza reminded stakeholders of the organisation’s successes on the transformation front.

Khoza presented an overview which showed the following:

  • CSA invested R385m in cricket transformation and development in the 2019/2020 financial year;
  • CSA met its transformation target at the development level in the 2019/2020 season;
  • 81.25% of its full-time CSA employees are black ( 52 of the 64 staff);
  • The current president‚ chairman of the board‚ and CEO are black;
  • 83.33% of its board members are black ( 10 of the 12 members)‚ and half are black Africans;
  • 93.49% of the nationally accredited men’s coaches in SA are black ( 244 of 261 coaches);
  • 60% of the nationally accredited women’s coaches are black ( 9 of 15);
  • 62.60% of the nationally accredited male referees and umpires in the men’s game are black (that is 72 of 115); and
  • 40% of the umpires and referees in the women’s game are black ( 6 of 15).

Khoza also said CSA supports the following:

  • 612 township-based cricket clubs‚
  • 1‚052 township primary school cricket clubs‚ and
  • 572 township high school cricket clubs.

 

READ MORE:

Relief for Cricket SA as sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gives the green light to England tour

SA will host England next month after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the green light to the short limited overs tour on Tuesday afternoon.
Sport
2 days ago

Tensions brewing ahead of Eastern Cricket crucial meetings

A toxic environment is brewing at Eastern Cricket and is threatening to tear the union apart with some of the board members revolting against ...
Sport
2 days ago

At 80, Sir Geoffrey boycotts God in favour of feng shui and green tea

The voice of cricket shows his soft side as he celebrates beating cancer and fast bowlers to become an octogenarian
Sport
20 hours ago

