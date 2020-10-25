Cricket

Pat Cummins justifies IPL price tag, loss disappoints David Warner

25 October 2020 - 10:30 By Reuters
Pat Cummins boosted Kolkata Knight Riders push for a playoff place.
Pat Cummins boosted Kolkata Knight Riders push for a playoff place.
Image: Indian Premier League

Pat Cummins justified his $2.1m price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia team mate David Warner was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabad's struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cummins, the league's most expensive player this season, had gone wicketless in the six of his last seven games but the 27-year-old roared back into form on Saturday just as the tournament's playoff race begins to intensify.

The right-arm pacer struck with his very first delivery and went on to claim 3-17 as Kolkata thumped second placed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to remain on course for a playoff slot.

Meanwhile, Warner was left disappointed after Sunrisers Hyderabad choked in their pursuit of a modest target against Kings XI Punjab and slumped to their seventh defeat in 11 matches.

Chasing 127 for a victory that would rekindle their playoff hopes, Hyderabad needed only 27 runs from four overs with seven wickets in hand before a spectacular collapse unfolded in Dubai.

They lost their last seven wickets for 14 runs to be all out for 114.

"In regards to our batting, obviously very disappointed," Warner, who made 35, said at the post-match press conference.

"We didn't get the job done. We were probably a bit complacent in the middle."

In their last three matches, the 2016 champions face Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, who are currently the top three in the points table.

"We've got three challenging games coming up, one here and two in Sharjah," Warner said.

"If you want to win the tournament, you've got to beat the top three teams and that's what we face in our next assignment."

MORE:

Cricket SA independent board member resigns‚ with rest of the board set to follow

Cricket South Africa (CSA) independent director Dheven Dharmalingam has resigned and the entire board is also expected to follow in his footsteps and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pressure mounts on CSA board to get its act together

Today could be D-Day for Cricket SA's embattled board as a joint board and members' council meeting could decide the future of the organisation's ...
Sport
14 hours ago

All eyes on tense Cricket SA member’s council meeting set to take place on Thursday

A Cricket South Africa member’s council meeting set to take place on Thursday could decide the fate of the six non-independent board members that are ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sri Lanka to tour South Africa for two-test series: report

Sri Lanka will travel to South Africa in December to play a two-test series, a local media report said on Sunday, marking their return to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Cricket SA declares season officially open in Hammanskraal

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officially declared the 2020/2021 campaign open with a season launch at the Nelson Mandela Oval in Hammanskraal, north of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  2. Concerns for Gavin Hunt at Chiefs as Sundowns stroll to 3-0 opening PSL win Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs veteran Parker says ‘it’s not muthi’ that sees him being picked Soccer
  4. Cricket SA independent board member resigns‚ with rest of the board set to ... Cricket
  5. Zwane, Mosimane take top honours as treble-winning Sundowns dominate at PSL ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X