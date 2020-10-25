Cricket

Sri Lanka to tour South Africa for two-test series: report

25 October 2020 - 09:54 By Reuters
The Proteas are yet to name a Test captain and Aiden Markram's name has been bandied about.
Sri Lanka will travel to South Africa in December to play a two-test series, a local media report said on Sunday, marking their return to international cricket after a 10-month gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since hosting West Indies for a limited-overs series in February, Sri Lanka cricketers have seen a number of fixtures, including test matches against England and a limited-overs series against India, postponed because of the pandemic.

The team under Dimuth Karunaratne will play a two-test series beginning on Dec. 26 though venues have not been finalised yet, the Island newspaper reported, quoting Sri Lanka Cricket officials.

The first match is set be played in Durban or Port Elizabeth, with Cape Town the likely venue for the New Year test.

Sri Lanka last toured South Africa in 2019, becoming the first Asian team to win a test series there.

Most of Karunaratne's team-mates will be seen in action in the Lanka Premier League Twenty20 competition beginning on November 21.

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis and team-mate David Miller are among overseas players set to appear in the five-team tournament. 

