Cricket

Cricket SA plot thickens as Sascoc set to enter the fray with appearance at sports portfolio committee

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
26 October 2020 - 17:58
Sascoc acting CEO Ravi Govender says the organisation will take the lead from sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.
Sascoc acting CEO Ravi Govender says the organisation will take the lead from sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Now that Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) board was pushed to resign‚ the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) will enter the fray on Tuesday where the embattled body will be on the agenda at the Sports Portfolio Committee meeting.

Sascoc’s acting chief executive officer Ravi Govender said they have noted some of the mass resignations at CSA‚ but they haven’t received a formal letter from the organisation.

In a series of tweets and later a statement‚ CSA announced that all board members had resigned.

But four former non-independent board members in Donovan May‚ John Mogodi‚ Zola Thamae and Rihan Richards in his capacity as the acting president of the member’s council will remain as directors until the interim structure that’ll be tasked to run the organisation comes into play.

All the organisation’s independent board members have resigned‚ as per the member’s council resolution on October 25.

Govender also said they will be awaiting direction from sports‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa as to what direction will be taken.

“As Sascoc‚ we handed the matter back to the minister‚ from where the minister must now provide the next step forward.

"We don’t want to pre-empt what the minister is going to say or do‚” Govender said.

“We note the resignations‚ even though we haven’t received a formal letter. We are meeting with the parliamentary sports portfolio committee on Tuesday and one of the items on the agenda will be CSA.

"From there‚ we will receive further positions from the minister‚ from where we will be able to comment.

"I don’t know if there will be people from CSA who will be there‚ but we will be there‚ but the minister will tell us how to proceed.”

One of the eagerly awaited matters will be whether CSA will be able to meet Tuesday’s deadline of responding to the minister with regards to why he shouldn’t intervene in their affairs.

With the board now gone‚ it remains to be seen what CSA’s representatives will say to Sascoc and the minister‚ alongside the composition of the task team that will investigate CSA.

MORE:

More resignations expected at embattled Cricket SA on day of high drama

More resignations are expected at Cricket South Africa (CSA) after the member’s council also resolved to have the independent board members removed.
Sport
1 day ago

Beresford Williams falls on his sword: several other Cricket SA non-independent board members resign

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) embattled acting president Beresford Williams has finally fallen on his sword and resigned from his position‚ ending a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Drama continues at Cricket South Africa as entire board steps down

With only a day left for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to respond to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and give him written representations as to why he ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Sri Lanka to tour South Africa for two-test series: report

Sri Lanka will travel to South Africa in December to play a two-test series, a local media report said on Sunday, marking their return to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Beresford Williams finally falls on his sword in drawn-out CSA saga

New structure ‘will not involve anyone who has been part of it in the past four years’
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  2. Concerns for Gavin Hunt at Chiefs as Sundowns stroll to 3-0 opening PSL win Soccer
  3. 'We’re far away from what I expect from a football team‚' admits Chiefs coach ... Soccer
  4. Beresford Williams falls on his sword: several other Cricket SA non-independent ... Cricket
  5. Shabalala with a T happy to be part of Usuthu's rebirth Sport

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
X