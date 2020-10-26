Cricket

Drama continues at Cricket South Africa as entire board steps down

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
26 October 2020 - 11:24
Chris Nenzani (L) was first to resign as Cricket South Africa board chairperson and president in August and was replaced by his deputy Beresford Williams (R), who has also resigned.
Chris Nenzani (L) was first to resign as Cricket South Africa board chairperson and president in August and was replaced by his deputy Beresford Williams (R), who has also resigned.
Image: BackpagePix

With only a day left for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to respond to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and give him written representations as to why he shouldn’t intervene in their matters‚ the embattled organisation's entire board stepped down.

The remaining members who hadn’t resigned after Sunday’s major cull were independent board members Marius Schoeman‚ Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw and Vuyokazi Memami-Sedile.

Zola Thamae was the only non-independent board member who hadn’t resigned‚ but she has also made her exit.

They have now stood down after Sunday’s member’s council resolution that asked for all board members‚ independent and non-independent‚ to resign.

Five non-independent board members and one independent board member resigned on Sunday following the member’s council meeting resolution.

This leaves CSA’s critical decision-making at the hands of the member’s council‚ which is the organisation’s highest decision-making body.

However‚ all the non-independent board members remain on the member's council except for former acting president Beresford Williams. This means they could still have a say in the future of an organisation they’ve endangered.

One of the decisions they need to come to with calculated haste is the written response to avoid Mthethwa’s intervention into their affairs‚ with their deadline set for Tuesday.

The first part of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) with regards to the stepping down of the board has been met.

The second one was for the stepping aside of the senior management team‚ something that hasn’t been decided yet.

The composition of the team that’ll take CSA forward during the transitional period remains to be seen as the four independent board members were initially going to be part of the team.

MORE:

More resignations expected at embattled Cricket SA on day of high drama

More resignations are expected at Cricket South Africa (CSA) after the member’s council also resolved to have the independent board members removed.
Sport
21 hours ago

Beresford Williams falls on his sword: several other Cricket SA non-independent board members resign

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) embattled acting president Beresford Williams has finally fallen on his sword and resigned from his position‚ ending a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sri Lanka to tour South Africa for two-test series: report

Sri Lanka will travel to South Africa in December to play a two-test series, a local media report said on Sunday, marking their return to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Beresford Williams finally falls on his sword in drawn-out CSA saga

New structure ‘will not involve anyone who has been part of it in the past four years’
Sport
19 hours ago

Cricket SA independent board member resigns‚ with rest of the board set to follow

Cricket South Africa (CSA) independent director Dheven Dharmalingam has resigned and the entire board is also expected to follow in his footsteps and ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  2. Concerns for Gavin Hunt at Chiefs as Sundowns stroll to 3-0 opening PSL win Soccer
  3. Beresford Williams falls on his sword: several other Cricket SA non-independent ... Cricket
  4. Three stars who will win game for Kaizer Chiefs against Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  5. Shabalala with a T happy to be part of Usuthu's rebirth Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
X