Now that Sports‚ Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has met with Cricket South Africa’s member’s council‚ the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee and the South African Cricketer’s Association‚ the next step for the ministry is to put together the task team that will take the organisation forward.

Mthethwa had given CSA until the end of business on October 27 to respond to him as to why he should not intervene in their matters. CSA have met that deadline.

With CSA’s entire board resigning except for John Mogodi‚ Zola Thamae‚ Donovan May and Rihan Richards as they have been tasked with remaining as directors until the interim structure is put in place‚ they will also be in a position where they could be liaising with the task team to give them an idea of the organisation is positioned from an administrative perspective.

In a statement‚ Mthethwa said he received the resignations of CSA’s board while meetings with the stakeholders were constructive.

Crucially‚ the announcement of the task team that will steer CSA’s processes until the December 5 annual general meeting‚ if it takes place‚ should be sorted out by the end of the week.

“Consultative meetings with the CSA Members Council‚ SASCOC and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) were held throughout the course of the day on October 27‚” Mthethwa said.

“The meetings with SASCOC and SACA were intended to share the outcomes of the meeting with CSA for the purpose of keeping key role-players abreast of the latest developments.